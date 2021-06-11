Using AJAX

JavaScript
#1

Hey guys, i want to my javascript function will apply when my windows tab gets small but witout refreshing the page. So, i tried to use AJAX, the function works but i’m stil refreshing my web page.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8">
        <!--STYLES-->
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
        <!--JAVASCRIPT-->
        <script defer src="script.js"></script>
        <script defer src="script2.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <header>
            <img src="images/header.jpg" width="100%" height="150px">
        </header>
            <nav class="menu">
                <button id="button" hidden onclick="toggle()"><img src="images/list.png"></img></button>
                <ul id="menu_list">
                    <li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">About me</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Projects</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Blog</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
                </ul>
            </nav>
    </body>
</html>

header
{
  margin-bottom: -3px;
   
}
.menu
{
    width: 10%;
    min-width: 200px;
    float: left;
}

/*Notes
  In the content is rarely set height 
*/

/*Links buttons*/
a:link, a:visited {
    background-color: #353839;
    color: white;
    padding: 14px 25px;
    text-align: center;
    text-decoration: none;
    display: block;
    border: 1px solid #555d50;
    font-size: 1rem;
  }
  
  a:hover, a:active {
    background-color: #006400;
  }
/*Lists*/
ul
{
  list-style-type: none;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
 
}
/*Best practice font adding with inherit to others elements*/
body
{
  font-family: Verdana;
}
input, select, textarea, button
{
  font-family: inherit;
}

.hidden
{
  display: none;
}


function toggle()
{
    let x = document.getElementById("menu_list");
    
    if(x.style.display === "none")
    {
        x.style.display = "block";
    }
    else
    {
        x.style.display = "none";
    }
}

//AJAX
function loadFunc() {
    let xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
      if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
       //document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = this.responseText;
      }
    };
    xhttp.open("GET", "script2.js", true);
    xhttp.send();
  }


function hide_show()
{
    let wh = window.innerHeight; 
    let ww = window.innerWidth; 

    re = wh + ww;

    //document.getElementById("messenger").innerHTML = re;

    if(re <= 1200)
    {
        document.getElementById("menu_list").classList.add("hidden");
    }
    if(re <= 1200)
    {
        document.getElementById("button").style.display = "initial";      
    }
}

hide_show();