Using AJAX

Hey guys, i want to my javascript function will apply when my windows tab gets small but witout refreshing the page. So, i tried to use AJAX, the function works but i’m stil refreshing my web page.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <!--STYLES--> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <!--JAVASCRIPT--> <script defer src="script.js"></script> <script defer src="script2.js"></script> </head> <body> <header> <img src="images/header.jpg" width="100%" height="150px"> </header> <nav class="menu"> <button id="button" hidden onclick="toggle()"><img src="images/list.png"></img></button> <ul id="menu_list"> <li><a href="#">Home</a></li> <li><a href="#">About me</a></li> <li><a href="#">Projects</a></li> <li><a href="#">Blog</a></li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> </ul> </nav> </body> </html>

header { margin-bottom: -3px; } .menu { width: 10%; min-width: 200px; float: left; } /*Notes In the content is rarely set height */ /*Links buttons*/ a:link, a:visited { background-color: #353839; color: white; padding: 14px 25px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: block; border: 1px solid #555d50; font-size: 1rem; } a:hover, a:active { background-color: #006400; } /*Lists*/ ul { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; } /*Best practice font adding with inherit to others elements*/ body { font-family: Verdana; } input, select, textarea, button { font-family: inherit; } .hidden { display: none; }

function toggle() { let x = document.getElementById("menu_list"); if(x.style.display === "none") { x.style.display = "block"; } else { x.style.display = "none"; } } //AJAX function loadFunc() { let xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { //document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = this.responseText; } }; xhttp.open("GET", "script2.js", true); xhttp.send(); }