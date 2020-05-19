Using a wildcard in UPDATE REPLACE query

I have a ton of rows in the database that, in the entry column, are similar to this:

“Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce from exampleEmailAddress@yahoo.com.”

I am trying to remove the email address so that the column just looks like this:

“Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce.”

What do I put in where the question marks are to make this query work?

UPDATE notesOnline SET entry = REPLACE(entry,’???’,‘Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce.’) WHERE entry LIKE ‘Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce%’;

Thanks!