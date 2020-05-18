Using a wildcard in UPDATE REPLACE query

I have a ton of rows in the database that, in the entry column, are similar to this:
“Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce from exampleEmailAddress@yahoo.com.”
I am trying to remove the email address so that the column just looks like this:
“Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce.”
What do I put in where the question marks are to make this query work?
UPDATE notesOnline SET entry = REPLACE(entry,’???’,‘Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce.’) WHERE entry LIKE ‘Set to bouncing due to a hard bounce%’;
Thanks!