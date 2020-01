Hi there,

I’m thinking of registering a .uno domain which will be used for a community/building website and would like to know people’s thoughts on using this extension in terms the word “uno”'s meaning.

The aim of my website will be for people to add their own thoughts/identity.

I understand from the official .uno website, it “has universal recognition for being number one , first , unique and the best”

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

Thanks