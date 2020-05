Hi,

I am using Materize CSS for some nice form styles.

What I am trying to do is have a switch that switched between contents.

I have the following which works when clicking on a div to swap the content, but I can’t work out how to use the switch instead.

The class I am using to switch content is my-price , but when I add this to the switch, it doens’t work.

Can anyone see what I have done wrong?

This is my fiddle:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/27x4wr05/18/