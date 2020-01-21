Using a JS variable for click event ID

Is it possible to use a variable for the ID of a click event…like this:
this_id = '\'#' + form_id + '\'';
$(this_id).on('click', function(event) {
});
I am trying this without success
Hi @henk3, you can use any valid CSS selector, just remove the escaped quotes…
what about the # that specifies its an id im looking for?
Again, you can use any valid CSS selector, including ID selectors.
