User notification preferences

This is just a question of how you want to store the preferences. If you set a simple field to true/false if they are able to change their preferences, that is limiting for sure. However, if you think you might want to store a ton of options, you could store something like a json object in a text field. This is one way many CMS systems do it.

When you want to then read the option back out, you read the JSON text from the database, use your server side language (like PHP) to convert that JSON to an object and start checking for various options.

If you want to change or add an option, you read the database, convert to an object, set its various options, then save the object back to the database. This isn’t the only way to do it, but is a simple one to implement.

If you would like to know more about this idea, check out the idea of “serialization” (or the process of converting classes/objects to text and back.

Another option is much like how WordPress manages its options where you have a simple table that has a series of keys => value pairs that are tied to a user ID. Each key is for an option like “change_preferences” => true. The one draw back to this is if you start scaling it up to hundreds of thousands of users and each user has like 20-30 pairs, you have a lot of records and many of them repeat other than the user ID.

I am of the opinion that using a database JSON field that stores a user’s preferences as the way to go. Even adding on to the object later is really easy. You can test if a user’s JSON has an option, if not, you add it and resave to the database.