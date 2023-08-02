Use .text() to display in anchor tag

Is it okay to use .text() which doing the following?

var data = [ { "id": 3, "name": "LIST#3", "description": "Updated description test", "comment": "Updated description test", "locationId": 23, "capacity": 56, "isFull": false, "entryDate": null, "endDate": null } ]; console.log(data); console.log(data[0].name); $("#test").text(data[0].name);

here is HTML:

<a id="test" href="list.html?id=3"></a>

This does print LIST#3 with hyperlink but I was reading the documentation here : https://api.jquery.com/text/

which says .text() doesn’t accept any arguments. So am I doing something wrong here?