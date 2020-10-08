Use SUBSTRING_INDEX syntax on MySQL database version 5.5.62

UncleVince: UncleVince: Without success because the first row is wrong

No it’s not.

You told it: “Take sStringNew, find the last instance of a space, and return everything to the right of it.”

It dutifully did what you told it to do, and returned A.

There are a few ways to do what you want, but sticking as close to your original attempt, I would do this:

SUBSTRING_INDEX(SUBSTRING_INDEX(sStringNew, ' ',2),' ', - 1) AS sTwo

So what that will do, is take sStringNew, take the first two ‘tokens’ (so D1080 ARE), and then take the last token from that string (resulting in ARE).