Use SUBSTRING_INDEX syntax on MySQL database version 5.5.62

Hi all,
The version of MySQL database is 5.5.62
This is my table
mysql> SELECT * FROM `dotablenew`;
+-----+-------------+
| sID | sStringNew |
+-----+-------------+
| 1 | D1080 ARE A |
| 2 | D5258 SEG |
| 3 | D0749 COR |
| 4 | D4278 VAI |
| 5 | D2664 PON |
+-----+-------------+
5 rows in set
I need this return
+-------+------+
| sOne | sTwo |
+-------+------+
| D1080 | ARE |
| D5258 | SEG |
| D0749 | COR |
| D4278 | VAI |
| D2664 | PON |
+-------+------+
And I have tried this solution
mysql> SELECT
SUBSTRING_INDEX(sStringNew, ' ', 1) AS sOne,
SUBSTRING_INDEX(sStringNew, ' ', - 1) AS sTwo
FROM
`dotablenew`;
+-------+------+
| sOne | sTwo |
+-------+------+
| D1080 | A |
| D5258 | SEG |
| D0749 | COR |
| D4278 | VAI |
| D2664 | PON |
+-------+------+
5 rows in set
Without success because the first row is wrong
+-------+------+
| sOne | sTwo |
+-------+------+
| D1080 | A |
+-------+------+
I really don’t know how many spaces can be in the string sStringNew but I always need to extract the first two elements of the string sStringNew separated by space…
How to do resolve this?
Please, any suggestion
My table below
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `dotablenew`;
CREATE TABLE `dotablenew` (
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
`sStringNew` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of dotablenew
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `dotablenew` VALUES ('1', 'D1080 ARE A');
INSERT INTO `dotablenew` VALUES ('2', 'D5258 SEG');
INSERT INTO `dotablenew` VALUES ('3', 'D0749 COR');
INSERT INTO `dotablenew` VALUES ('4', 'D4278 VAI');
INSERT INTO `dotablenew` VALUES ('5', 'D2664 PON');