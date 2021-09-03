Use one modal to capture information from multiple products

Hi there,

I’ve got a single page that has about 8 products where im trying to let users book their interest in a treatment. Rather than having multiple modal triggers and modal windows, is it possible to use one modal, on either product selected, but one they do select a treatment, that treatment is acknowledged in the modal too?

I’ve got my page that im working on here: http://azzopardi.club/pamper-parlour/beauty-treatments.php

The product with the button trigger is the one im working on…

First thing is, i know the modal needs to be a class rather than id, i’ve left it has is because i dont want to go to far and mess things up…

Any pointers will be much appreciated.