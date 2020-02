Should

$output .= htmlspecialchars($author[‘name’], ENT_QUOTES, ‘UTF-8’) . “ (numjokes jokes)<br>”;

(which is on page 351 of the fifth edition of PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA) have results like:

Kevin Yank (3 jokes)

Jessica Graham (1 jokes)?

I’m not sure if these results are supposed to be like the results on page 352, which are like:

Kevin Yank 3

Jessica Graham 1.

The results below are different than the ones above, because the jokes below don’t have parentheses or the word “jokes”.