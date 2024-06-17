Use MySQL to query in order except the first record

Hello there.

I need to extract data from a MySQL DB table in CSV format.

My stored procedure below that works correctly in exporting the csv file, but the data sorting is wrong, because instead of sorting as in the query it inserts the column headers at the end of all the data instead of inserting the headers on the first row .

I also tried using the syntax

CASE WHEN count_access = "count_access" THEN 0 ELSE CONVERT(count_access, UNSIGNED) END DESC

without solving the problem.

sProc

CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`%` PROCEDURE `sProc`()
BEGIN

DECLARE start_date DATE;
DECLARE end_date DATE;

SET start_date = MAKEDATE( YEAR ( now()), 1 );
SET end_date = DATE_SUB(CURRENT_DATE, INTERVAL 8 DAY );

SET @`outfull` := CONCAT('C:/inetpub/ftproot/csv/', DATE_FORMAT(start_date,'%d_%m_%Y'), '-' , DATE_FORMAT(end_date,'%d_%m_%Y'), '_' , 'export.csv'); 
									
FLUSH HOSTS;										
	
SET @`qry` := CONCAT('SELECT
	\'Start_date\',
	\'End_date\',
	\'users\',
	\'count_access\' UNION ALL
	SELECT
	`Start_date`,
	`End_date`,
	`users`,
	IFNULL(`count_access`,0) 
	INTO OUTFILE \'', @`outfull`, '\' 
	FIELDS TERMINATED BY \'\;\' LINES TERMINATED BY \'\r\n\'
	FROM `dotable` 
	ORDER BY CONVERT(`count_access`, UNSIGNED) DESC;');    

PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`qry`;
SET @`qry` := NULL;
EXECUTE `stmt`;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;

END