Use Javascript to Modify Selected Text in Multiple Nodes

JavaScript
#1

Suppose I selected a group of text which lie in multiple nodes using getSelection(). For example some highlighted text are in a div, some in a paragraph element, and some in an i element as follows:

<div>Sample Text1</div> <p> Sample Text2</p><i>Sample Text3</i>

I would like to then surround the selected text with the h1 tags using surroundContents() method but I cannot as it will only work if the selected text are all in a single node. Also I want to modify the text inside of all the nodes at once (When I say all at once what I mean is I don’t have to modify the text in each node separately), how can I go about doing those things just mentioned?

#2

Hi @liagapi555, do you mean you want to wrap all the selected nodes in a single element, or each of the contained text nodes separately? I suppose what would be closest to surroundContents() would be to extractContents() into a wrapper element, and then insert that wrapper into the range:

const selection = window.getSelection()
const range = selection.getRangeAt(0)
const wrapper = document.createElement('div')

wrapper.appendChild(range.extractContents())
range.insertNode(wrapper)

You mean like using replace() on the contents? I don’t think that’s possible… what’s wrong with just iterating over the text nodes though?