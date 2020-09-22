Use gravity form hook to add data before sending an email

Hey everyone,
I’m working on a script that calculates certain distances between two different places and does a calculation here.
Now the calculation is not very interesting.
Only on the one hand I want to read the place of gravity forms.
After that I want to alter the mail before it will be shipped on the mailboat to the customer.
What is the best way to do this.
I tried the
gform_after_submission hook. But that one does not seem to be the best approach.
Did a error_log to look at the return data