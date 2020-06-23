Use gravity form hook to add data before sending an email

Hey everyone,

I’m working on a script that calculates certain distances between two different places and does a calculation here.

Now the calculation is not very interesting.

Only on the one hand I want to read the place of gravity forms.

After that I want to alter the mail before it will be shipped on the mailboat to the customer.

What is the best way to do this.

I tried the gform_after_submission hook. But that one does not seem to be the best approach.



Did a error_log to look at the return data