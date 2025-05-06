Use classname onclick but only div effected

JavaScript
1 
.boxz {position: absolute; 499px; height: 300px; z-index: 500; background-color: blue;}

<div class="boxz" onclick="zfunction()"></div><br>
<div class="boxz" onclick="zfunction()"></div><br>
<div class="boxz" onclick="zfunction()"></div><br>
<div class="boxz" onclick="zfunction()"></div><br>

function zfunction(){
	document.getElementsByClassName('boxz').style.bgColor = 'red';
	//but only for the div clicked on
}
2

This returns a collection of matching elements. You would need to iterate over these to make it ‘work’. I’m surprised it did anything at all for you, since it produces an error - Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined …

3

Personally I would use an eventListener, but based on your code this should work.

HTML

<div class="box" onclick="changeBgColor(this)"></div>
<div class="box" onclick="changeBgColor(this)"></div>
<div class="box" onclick="changeBgColor(this)"></div>
<div class="box" onclick="changeBgColor(this)"></div>

CSS

.box {
    width: 500px;
    height: 300px;
    background-color: blue;
    margin-bottom: 1rem;
}

Javascript

function changeBgColor(elem) {
	elem.style.backgroundColor = 'red';
}