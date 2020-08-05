Use a PHP variable from a php file in a javascript file

JavaScript
#1

I want to use a PHP variable from a php file in a javascript file. I found several methods on the Net but nothing works.

#2

Welcome to the forums @albertkastl

What have you tried that’s not worked?

#3

For example I’ve loaded into the PHP file an external JS file with the content

var puzzlemin = '<?php echo $puzzlemin?>';

and used then puzzlemin in the JS file.

#4

I think some example code of that would be helpful

For instance a simple test, this works

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
  <?php
    $x = 5;
  ?>
<script>
  const x = <?php echo $x ?>;
  console.log('X is', x) // X is 5
</script>
</body>
</html>
#5

It’s going to be the same thing, except that what you’d have to do to make it external is to make your ‘JS file’ a .php file.

#6

Thanks rpg_digital. But this is in ONE file.

To be more precise:
I loaded in the PHP file with “wp_enqueue_script” the mentioned JS file AND another JS file in which I wanted to use the PHP variable.

I wanted to change a Wordpress plugin. Therefore I have to use the separate JS file.

#7

JS.php

<?php $x = 5; ?>
const x = <?= $x ?>;
console.log(x);

index.php (or .html)

<html>
<head>
<script src='JS.php'></script>
...

Your browser wont care what the extension of the file is - but the server does.

