Hi,
I want to use a PHP variable from a php file in a javascript file. I found several methods on the Net but nothing works.
It would be great if you could help me.
Thanks in advance.
Best regards
Albert
Welcome to the forums @albertkastl
What have you tried that’s not worked?
For example I’ve loaded into the PHP file an external JS file with the content
var puzzlemin = '<?php echo $puzzlemin?>';
and used then puzzlemin in the JS file.
I think some example code of that would be helpful
For instance a simple test, this works
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<?php
$x = 5;
?>
<script>
const x = <?php echo $x ?>;
console.log('X is', x) // X is 5
</script>
</body>
</html>