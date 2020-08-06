Use a PHP variable from a php file in a javascript file

albertkastl: albertkastl: I loaded in the PHP file with “wp_enqueue_script” the mentioned JS file AND another JS file in which I wanted to use the PHP variable.

With wp_enqueue_script() this is a slightly different matter though as you probably want access to variables defined within your wordpress instance, not just any PHP script floating around. The “wordpress way” to do this is using wp_localize_script() – as the name suggests, it’s actually intended for localization but can be used to expose any objects to your JS, for instance from your functions.php :

wp_enqueue_script('my-script', get_template_directory_uri() . '/js/my-script.js'); wp_localize_script('my-script', 'something', ['foo' => 'bar']);

Then in my-script.js :

/* global something */ console.log(something) // -> { foo: 'bar' }