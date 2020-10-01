URL Structure WordPress / Migration to live site

First paying customer, first troubles. (Maybe)

I build a WP-Site with Elementor.

Main part of my nevrousness is, that I have access to sftp but not to php admin panel and not to the hosting environment where I connect folders with webspace. Customer keeps this data secret due to data protection reasons.

So I am facing this:

The URL, the Site sould be displayed is companyURL.com

And under this URL I reached my dev environment until yesterday. But than customer decided to route this URL:

Now, when you enter companyURL.com you get routed to ourNiceCompany.com .

So customer created a sub-domain lik dev.companyURL.com so that I am able to reach the site.

Normally I would reflect these chances in URL in the MySQL database. But, as said, I have no access to this. So I changed the config.php and added these two lines of code:

`define( ` `'WP_HOME'` `, ` `'https://dev.company.com'` `);` `define( ` `'WP_SITEURL'` `, ` `'https://dev.company.com''` `);`

I reach page under the subdomain, and I can work. But what scares me, is that I have never worked in this way.

What do I need to do,when the site is finished and it should be reachable under companyURL.com and not dev.companyURL.com anymore?

First of all I need to delete these lines of code in config.php.

And than I need to tell customer, that he should change the URLs in mySQL admin panel from:

Dev.companyURL.com

To

companyURL.com

Right?

But I don’t even kow how URLs are saved under this conditions in mySQL. Pls remember:

First I setted up WP under companyURL. Than customer decided to route, so he installed subdomain: Dev.companyURL.com And I changed config.php

Under this conditions how to migrate data / database / Site when returning back from Dev.companyURL.com to companyURL.com ?

Is this an issue at all?