URL Structure WordPress / Migration to live site

First paying customer, first troubles. (Maybe)
I build a WP-Site with Elementor.
Main part of my nevrousness is, that I have access to sftp but not to php admin panel and not to the hosting environment where I connect folders with webspace. Customer keeps this data secret due to data protection reasons.
So I am facing this:
The URL, the Site sould be displayed is
companyURL.com
And under this URL I reached my dev environment until yesterday. But than customer decided to route this URL:
Now, when you enter
companyURL.com you get routed to
ourNiceCompany.com.
So customer created a sub-domain lik
dev.companyURL.com so that I am able to reach the site.
Normally I would reflect these chances in URL in the MySQL database. But, as said, I have no access to this. So I changed the config.php and added these two lines of code:
`define( ` `'WP_HOME'` `, ` `'https://dev.company.com'` `);`
`define( ` `'WP_SITEURL'` `, ` `'https://dev.company.com''` `);`
I reach page under the subdomain, and I can work. But what scares me, is that I have never worked in this way.
What do I need to do,when the site is finished and it should be reachable under
companyURL.com and not
dev.companyURL.com anymore?
First of all I need to delete these lines of code in config.php.
And than I need to tell customer, that he should change the URLs in mySQL admin panel from:
Dev.companyURL.com
To
companyURL.com
Right?
But I don’t even kow how URLs are saved under this conditions in mySQL. Pls remember:
- First I setted up WP under companyURL.
- Than customer decided to route, so he installed subdomain:
Dev.companyURL.com
- And I changed config.php
Under this conditions how to migrate data / database / Site when returning back from
Dev.companyURL.comto
companyURL.com?
Is this an issue at all?