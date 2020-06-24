URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

PHP
#1

Hi

I am using nginx for the book PHP novice to ninja url rewrites.

The code route = ltrim(strtok(_Server[‘Request_Uri’], ‘?’), ‘/‘);

Works with Apache but not with nginx? Is there something different we do with ngknx?

Thx!
Karen

#2

I use NGiNX all the time and have no problem with the pattern you’re using.
What does your NGiNX config look like?

#3 
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;

root /var/www/html/test/html/public/;
index index.php index.html index.htm;

location / {
#try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
try_files $uri $uri / /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}

location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
#4 
try_files $uri =404

should be removed from the location ~ .php$ { block.

#5

I did - but how do I change my root folder to serve as /var/www/html/test/public;

I thought that this was managed with the root directive?

… even when I change the root directly as above… I still need to enter localhost/test/public to reach — so the URL rewrites create an error like this http://localhost/joke/list where localhost/joke/list does not exist… only /var/www/html/test/public exists…

confused as to why the root directive is not working

thx!
Karen

#6

Yes that should work. It seems the default NGiNX server is picking this up. Basically because localhost is a bit of an odd one out.

Could you maybe try and change server_name localhost to something like server_name karentutor1.local and then add the following to your /etc/hosts file:

127.0.0.1  karentutor1.local

then restart nginx (service nginx reload) and go to http://karentutor1.local/ ?

#7

Hi I ran nginx -t and saw another *.conf file in the conf.d folder … it was that which was messing it up.

We are ok now with the root .

I will investigate why the URL rewrites are not working (they aren’t yet) by looking at the error logs and write back if still confusing.

Thx for all your help!

#8

Sure thing, you know where to find us :slight_smile:

#9

So, I have my server working for the URL rewirtes with a config file as follows

server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;
root /var/www/php/public;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$query_string;
#try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}
location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
#fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
However, the URL rewrite rule seems to obliterate the $_GET array.

For example, if you download php noviced to ninja final script from git as follows:
/var/www/ and clone with git

git clone https://github.com/spbooks/phpmysql6.git
git checkout Final-Website
I renamed diretory to php as per the root directive above (easier)
Then go here:
http://localhost/joke/list?category=2

If you go to class Joke line (20)
 19         public function list() {
 20                 var_dump($_GET);

and var_dump($_GET) it is an empty arry?


.... why is my array empty? Why is any $_GET array empty?

thanks!
Karen