URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

Hi
I am using nginx for the book PHP novice to ninja url rewrites.
The code route = ltrim(strtok(_Server[‘Request_Uri’], ‘?’), ‘/‘);
Works with Apache but not with nginx? Is there something different we do with ngknx?
Thx!
Karen
I use NGiNX all the time and have no problem with the pattern you’re using.
What does your NGiNX config look like?
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;
root /var/www/html/test/html/public/;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
#try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
try_files $uri $uri / /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}
location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
try_files $uri =404
should be removed from the
location ~ .php$ { block.
I did - but how do I change my root folder to serve as /var/www/html/test/public;
I thought that this was managed with the root directive?
… even when I change the root directly as above… I still need to enter localhost/test/public to reach — so the URL rewrites create an error like this http://localhost/joke/list where localhost/joke/list does not exist… only /var/www/html/test/public exists…
confused as to why the root directive is not working
thx!
Karen
Yes that should work. It seems the default NGiNX server is picking this up. Basically because
localhost is a bit of an odd one out.
Could you maybe try and change
server_name localhost to something like
server_name karentutor1.local and then add the following to your
/etc/hosts file:
127.0.0.1 karentutor1.local
then restart nginx (
service nginx reload) and go to http://karentutor1.local/ ?
Hi I ran nginx -t and saw another *.conf file in the conf.d folder … it was that which was messing it up.
We are ok now with the root .
I will investigate why the URL rewrites are not working (they aren’t yet) by looking at the error logs and write back if still confusing.
Thx for all your help!
Sure thing, you know where to find us