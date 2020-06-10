URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

I did - but how do I change my root folder to serve as /var/www/html/test/public;

I thought that this was managed with the root directive?

… even when I change the root directly as above… I still need to enter localhost/test/public to reach — so the URL rewrites create an error like this http://localhost/joke/list where localhost/joke/list does not exist… only /var/www/html/test/public exists…

confused as to why the root directive is not working

thx!

Karen