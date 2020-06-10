URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

Hi
I am using nginx for the book PHP novice to ninja url rewrites.
The code route = ltrim(strtok(_Server[‘Request_Uri’], ‘?’), ‘/‘);
Works with Apache but not with nginx? Is there something different we do with ngknx?
Thx!
Karen
I use NGiNX all the time and have no problem with the pattern you’re using.
What does your NGiNX config look like?
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;
root /var/www/html/test/html/public/;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
#try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
try_files $uri $uri / /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}
location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
try_files $uri =404
should be removed from the
location ~ .php$ { block.
I did - but how do I change my root folder to serve as /var/www/html/test/public;
I thought that this was managed with the root directive?
… even when I change the root directly as above… I still need to enter localhost/test/public to reach — so the URL rewrites create an error like this http://localhost/joke/list where localhost/joke/list does not exist… only /var/www/html/test/public exists…
confused as to why the root directive is not working
thx!
Karen