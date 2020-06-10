URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

Hi

I am using nginx for the book PHP novice to ninja url rewrites.

The code route = ltrim(strtok(_Server[‘Request_Uri’], ‘?’), ‘/‘);

Works with Apache but not with nginx? Is there something different we do with ngknx?

Thx!
Karen

I use NGiNX all the time and have no problem with the pattern you’re using.
What does your NGiNX config look like?