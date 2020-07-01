URL rewrite Novice to Ninja PHP book nginx

PHP
#1

Hi

I am using nginx for the book PHP novice to ninja url rewrites.

The code route = ltrim(strtok(_Server[‘Request_Uri’], ‘?’), ‘/‘);

Works with Apache but not with nginx? Is there something different we do with ngknx?

Thx!
Karen

#2

I use NGiNX all the time and have no problem with the pattern you’re using.
What does your NGiNX config look like?

#3 
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;

root /var/www/html/test/html/public/;
index index.php index.html index.htm;

location / {
#try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
try_files $uri $uri / /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}

location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}
#4 
try_files $uri =404

should be removed from the location ~ .php$ { block.

#5

I did - but how do I change my root folder to serve as /var/www/html/test/public;

I thought that this was managed with the root directive?

… even when I change the root directly as above… I still need to enter localhost/test/public to reach — so the URL rewrites create an error like this http://localhost/joke/list where localhost/joke/list does not exist… only /var/www/html/test/public exists…

confused as to why the root directive is not working

thx!
Karen

#6

Yes that should work. It seems the default NGiNX server is picking this up. Basically because localhost is a bit of an odd one out.

Could you maybe try and change server_name localhost to something like server_name karentutor1.local and then add the following to your /etc/hosts file:

127.0.0.1  karentutor1.local

then restart nginx (service nginx reload) and go to http://karentutor1.local/ ?

#7

Hi I ran nginx -t and saw another *.conf file in the conf.d folder … it was that which was messing it up.

We are ok now with the root .

I will investigate why the URL rewrites are not working (they aren’t yet) by looking at the error logs and write back if still confusing.

Thx for all your help!

#8

Sure thing, you know where to find us :slight_smile:

#9

So, I have my server working for the URL rewirtes with a config file as follows

server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost;
root /var/www/php/public;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$query_string;
#try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?args;
}
error_page 404 /404.html;
error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
location = /50x.html {
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
}
location ~ .php$ {
try_files $uri =404;
fastcgi_pass unix:var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
#fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
}

However, the URL rewrite rule seems to obliterate the $_GET array.

For example, if you download php noviced to ninja final script from git as follows:
/var/www/ and clone with git

git clone https://github.com/spbooks/phpmysql6.git
git checkout Final-Website
I renamed diretory to php as per the root directive above (easier)
Then go here:
http://localhost/joke/list?category=2

If you go to class Joke line (20)
19 public function list() {
20 var_dump($_GET);

and var_dump($_GET) it is an empty arry?

… why is my array empty? Why is any $_GET array empty?

thanks!
Karen

#10

Could you remove the try_files $uri =404; line from the location ~.php$ { block? I think that may be throwing it off.

#11

Thanks, I tried reinstalling nginx and upgrading to Centos 8

My config file is /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

# For more information on configuration, see:
#   * Official English Documentation: http://nginx.org/en/docs/
#   * Official Russian Documentation: http://nginx.org/ru/docs/

user nginx;
worker_processes auto;
error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log;
pid /run/nginx.pid;

# Load dynamic modules. See /usr/share/doc/nginx/README.dynamic.
include /usr/share/nginx/modules/*.conf;

events {
    worker_connections 1024;
}

http {
    log_format  main  '$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] "$request" '
                      '$status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" '
                      '"$http_user_agent" "$http_x_forwarded_for"';

    access_log  /var/log/nginx/access.log  main;

    sendfile            on;
    tcp_nopush          on;
    tcp_nodelay         on;
    keepalive_timeout   65;
    types_hash_max_size 2048;

    include             /etc/nginx/mime.types;
    default_type        application/octet-stream;

    # Load modular configuration files from the /etc/nginx/conf.d directory.
    # See http://nginx.org/en/docs/ngx_core_module.html#include
    # for more information.
    include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf;

    server {
        listen       80 default_server;
        listen       [::]:80 default_server;
        server_name  _;
        #root         /usr/share/nginx/html;
        root         /var/www/html;
        #root         /var/www/html/eloorn/html/public;

        # Load configuration files for the default server block.
        include /etc/nginx/default.d/*.conf;

        location / {
	try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php;
        }

        error_page 404 /404.html;
            location = /40x.html {
        }

        error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
            location = /50x.html {
        }
    }

# Settings for a TLS enabled server.
#
#    server {
#        listen       443 ssl http2 default_server;
#        listen       [::]:443 ssl http2 default_server;
#        server_name  _;
#        root         /usr/share/nginx/html;
#
#        ssl_certificate "/etc/pki/nginx/server.crt";
#        ssl_certificate_key "/etc/pki/nginx/private/server.key";
#        ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:1m;
#        ssl_session_timeout  10m;
#        ssl_ciphers PROFILE=SYSTEM;
#        ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on;
#
#        # Load configuration files for the default server block.
#        include /etc/nginx/default.d/*.conf;
#
#        location / {
#        }
#
#        error_page 404 /404.html;
#            location = /40x.html {
#        }
#
#        error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html;
#            location = /50x.html {
#        }
#    }

}

/etc/nginx/default.d/php.conf is

# pass the PHP scripts to FastCGI server
#
# See conf.d/php-fpm.conf for socket configuration
#
index index.php index.html index.htm;

location ~ \.(php|phar)(/.*)?$ {
    fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.(?:php|phar))(/.*)$;

    fastcgi_intercept_errors on;
    fastcgi_index  index.php;
    include        fastcgi_params;
    fastcgi_param  SCRIPT_FILENAME  $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
    fastcgi_param  PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info;
    fastcgi_pass   php-fpm;
}

However, I still can’t get my $_GET query read by the function?

thanks!
Karen

#12

To pass get variables as well you need to use:

try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
#13

… nailed it.

Thanks ever so much for your time