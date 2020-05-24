URL Query Parameters

PHP
#1

Hi.

The book (PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6) creates a website with only a few pages each of which tends to display some/all rows in a table in the database, such as all the jokes in the jokes table.

I have a different requirement, not covered by the book.

I have database tables in which each row is a page in itself. For example, I have a table “services” which contains close to a hundred rows, each of which contains all the information about a single service a company offers.

I have set up my navigation to loop through the services table and display a list of links, one for each page. Each link containing the row id. I have created a servicesController which has, an action called display which accepts a query parameter, uses a findById DatabaseTable method to get THAT service and display it.

All this works wonderfully.

My question is this:
I was looking at a specific service page yesterday. I got to the page by clicking a link in my navigation and it produced the following url in the browser’s bar: www.domain.com/service/display?id=1. I copied the url from the address bar and sent it to a friend so he could take a look at the page. I hadn’t anticipated his reply but once I had it it made perfect sense.

He said he had clicked the link in his email and was taken to www.domain.com. The site’s homepage.
And of course, I realised there is code in the Framework which grabs the url UP TO THE QUESTION MARK. My links work internally because I am passing the id to a function (no urls invloved). This is how routing works in the framework: no query parameters.

Argh!

  1. How can I achieve the ability to send a link to a specific page to someone else?
  2. Am I handling my requirement (to be able to display a single table row as a page rather than display the whole table as a page), correctly within THIS framework?

Thanks, Mike

#2

It sounds like either your sending email client/server or the receiving email client/server didn’t carry the full url. Does the person you sent this to SEE the full url either as text (which would indicate the email is not being treated as html and a click on it should not do anything) or as a link (which would indicate the email is being treated as html) and for a link, what do they see when they hover over it with the mouse cursor?

#3

mabismad,

Thank you for your reply, but no, the full url is being emailed and received. The problem is that the framework I’m using grabs the url up to the question mark (i.e. no query parameters) so not sure how to handle a display by id situation.

#4

Code you are citing that’s getting the part of the url up to the ? is (probably) just determining which control logic to use.

That the other person ended up back at the homepage is probably because the value on the end of the url contains some additional character(s), such as a period that got typed as part of the value in the email, and the code didn’t find any matching data to display.

It would take seeing all the offending code that would be needed to reproduce this problem, in order to help.

#5

Thanks again for your reply.

Here is the code that gets the route

$route = ltrim(strtok($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], '?'), '/');

You are right in that this code DOES determine which logic to use but, as you can see, it works with the request url up to the question mark only.

#6

That line of code is (should be) executed the same for both you and the other person. If a URL with ?id=1 on the end of it works for you in your browser, but not for someone else, the source of the problem isn’t what that line of code is doing.

#7

That is correct, the part before the question mark determines what controller needs be used. The rest of the URL (i.e. the query string) then is used inside that controller to determine what to load. The query string cannot be used in routing in this framework.

Like @mabismad said - if a URL works on your machine it should work on somebody else’s machine as well.

One thing to think about, is to change the way URLs are structures, because /service/display?id=1 doesn’t really tell me much. Something like /service/html-coding for example would be a lot nicer as a URL.

The framework laid out in PHP Novice to Ninja doesn’t support such URLs, but it should be possible to add them - or maybe swap out the router completely for something more powerful.

#8

rpkamp,

Thank you for getting back.

You are both correct. I feel a little embarrassed now. I looked at this briefly last night and it didn’t seem to work, as my friend had said, but this morning it does. And now I feel like an idiot!

Apologies to you both for that. Not sure what happened there: I’ve marked you both with likes.

This is intriguing me though. I agree, your url is a lot nicer:

I don’t want to swap out the router yet, maybe later but I’m still learning to use what I’ve got and don’t want to bite off more than I can chew.

Could you give me some detail about

This is a big issue with me and something my customer would appreciate. All these ID’s in query strings is ugly and, as you say uninformative. How would this be done? I’ve never done it before so if you could dumb it down a little…

This is what I’m doing after I’m sent to my $controller->$method by my routes code:

public function display()
    {
        if (isset($_GET['service_id'])) {
            $service = $this->servicesTable->findById($_GET['service_id']);
            $service_group = $this->serviceGroupsTable->findById($service->service_group_id);
        }

        return [
            'template' => 'displayservice.html.php',
            'title' => $service->page_title,
            'variables' => [
                'service_text' => $service->description,
                'service_title' => $service->page_title,
                'service_group_title' => $service_group->page_title
            ],
        ];
    }

It grabs some data then identifies the correct template which is a single template handling all services by id.
Is this how you would have handled the issue of having a one page to one table row match: one service is one row in my database table services.

I feel the tidy url and the method of handling this issue are intrinsically linked.

Mike

#9

As a baseline, yes.

One thing I note is that there is only happy path in your code. It assumes that everything being asked is always there.

  • What if $_GET['service_id'] is not set?
  • What if there is no service with ID $_GET['service_id']? Or what if was there but has since been deleted?
  • What if there is no service_group with ID $service->service_group_id?

Probably in most (or all?) of these case you should present the user with some sort of 404 page not found page - possibly offering suggestions of similar services.

Anyway… :slight_smile:

What you’d need to do to use a bit nicer URLs is to use a concept most people call slugs - it’s basically a short string that is used in a URL for the purpose of identifying a page. So you’d use it in the URL instead of the ID. The ID still stays though, because you need a way to uniquely identify all records in a way that never changes - a slug might change. So in my previous example /service/html-coding, html-coding is the slug.

So as a first step I would recommend:

  1. Add a slug to the services table, set a value for each row
  2. Change the URL to /service/display?slug={slug} (instead of ?id={id})

Once you have that working we can go into the next step of how to modify the router to work with this.

#10

You can just use a text field from the database as an identifier rather than an ID, that way you have complete control over what is in the URL. Keep in mind you’ll need to ensure the value is unique for each record.

#11

rpkamp,

Hello my friend; thank you for getting back to me.

Absolutely. I’m trying to keep the code minimal for now

  • until I have grasped the logic
  • and I happen to KNOW that it IS set
    but, yes, production wise, this is not good enough.

OK, I get you with your slugs. I have implemented that, using a simplified version of the page title as a slug. I have also changed some of the in site links to use the new format.

My links now look like this:
www.domain.devel/service/display?slug=mes-systems

I have two issues with this:

  1. It’s not as nice as your url (/service/html-coding). I realise, currently, I need “display” which is the name of the method in my controller that handles the display of ALL services… (unless you have some magic to come…)
  2. I wouldn’t want the word “slug” in the url with all of it’s negative connotations.

But, hey. I’m with you so far. Wondering how we “still have the id” now it’s not in the url and, if we don’t, what about Tom’s comment regarding the slug needing to be unique?

#12

Tom,

Thank you for chipping in with this. I suppose I could make that column a Primary Key which would stop any duplicates…