URL Query Parameters

ahundiak

Thank you for taking the time to actually understand why I’m having problems (not just what problems I’m having).

Yes, I agree. I knew about the existence of fully-fledged frameworks as I was reading Tom’s book (he even suggests, at the end, going off to examine the likes of Symfony and Laravel). But I’m one of those people who, if I don’t understand exactly how something works, I’m totally insecure with it but if I do, I can conquer the world. It’s one or the other with zero shades of grey. I do design production websites with my woefully incomplete understanding of PHP… HTML… CSS but, I always have one mantra which I never break: I never make a website live if I don’t understand every line of code in it. Reason? I never want to find myself in a position where a customer asks for a change in the site and I don’t know how to do it. The site I’m working on now is not live and never will be if I don’t understand exactly how it works. Dropping into the world of Symfony and Laravel to me is to take the plunge into code I have very little understanding of. I’d rather spend a few years starting small (and let’s face it, the website I’m working on only has the requirement of displaying pages represented by single rows in a table, using id’s which goes beyond Tom’s framework) and building my own “larger” framework from Tom’s base which I would fully understand. I’m kind of like one of those old guys (and I am an old guy) who will only drive an MG Roadster because I’ve taken the engine apart and put it back together and now… if it breaks down, I know how to fix it.

That said, I get where you’re coming from and if I were a more reasonable human being your suggestion would probably save me an eternity of time I could spend doing something more useful with my life. So thanks for that.

I will take a look at the link.

Cheers.