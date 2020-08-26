URL Query Parameters

Well, let’s take Tom’s solution line by line:
$parts = explode('/', $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']);
(which for consitency sake I’d change to
$parts = explode('/', strtok($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], '?')); but that’s details)
What this does it takes the URL and creates an array from all the parts. So let’s say we have a URL
services/display/serviceName that will be converted to an array
['services', 'display', 'serviceName'].
$controller = array_unshift($parts);
This takes the first element of the array, assign it to
$controller and then remove the element from the array. So to continue our example
$controller would be
services and
$parts is now
['display', 'serviceName'].
$method = array_unshift($parts);
Same as above really, so
$method is
display and then
$parts is just
['serviceName'].
$page = $controllers[$controller]->$method(...$parts);
Okay, let’s break that down; it assumes we have an array of controllers, indexed by name. So for our example it would look at
$controllers['services'], so we’d need to define that somewhere inside the router. Like:
$controllers = [
'services' => new ServicesController(),
];
So now
$controllers['services'] just gives us that
ServicesController. Now, the next part
->$method( calls a method on that controller, in our example this would be
display.
Then lastly it will call the method with the argument
serviceName (
... means convert an array to separate parameters).
So basically what would be called at the end of all this is
(new ServiceController())->display('serviceName');
And then inside the
ServiceController's
display method you can use
serviceName to find the correct record in the database, and from that point it’s pretty much the same as you had with an ID.
While this approach works it’s quite rigid. For example, if you wanted
services/serviceName for example, that’s not possible, there has be a method name there. This why my recommendation remains that maybe not now, but then at least some time in the future, to swap out the router for something else.
That would be awesome, but let’s try and walk first before we go running