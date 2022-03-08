URL Modification with GET Parameters

Nah not really. It’s just a different approach to do the same thing.
I actually think having a single entry point will simplify your work with many pages. Once you get your head around the idea.
If you are already doing things like:-
viewAccount.php?account_id=id_10464141
You are familiar with the idea that the one script on page
viewAccount.php can display any number of different web pages.
It is really just an extension of that concept. So if all you had in the public root was
index.php, the script in that file (or possibly one required by it) could show absolutely any number of pages, depending on what was in the requested URL.
Application level routing is much more flexible. For example, users can define component paths saved to a database. When users access the path the mapping can dynamically be discovered by querying the database. Mappings can be dynamically loaded in such a way in .htaccess without resorting to passing the path into the app layer and having it discover the component to render.
For example, in the platform I’m creating users can create path mappings for two separate assets.
- pages
- external applications
The database pictured below can be queried for a match and app can then render the associated component in the json for the mapping. The discovery strategy is currently based on matching the site and path of the object. The site filter isn’t included below because currently there is only one site.
I also have future plans to extend this discovery mechanism to not only include site, path but other attributes as well like auth info, device, screen size. Where a user accessing a device on one device might see a different page than a user accessing on another device type like a phone. Another example could be dedicated displays for specific users based on auth info rule matching.
This is the mechanism by which this demo page is pre-rendered to static html.
https://ng-druid.github.io/dev-test-virtual-list-flex-v1/character/1011334
This doesn’t use a server. Instead the query to discover the route is done directly in the browser. That can be seen by looking at the request pictured below. The domain is *.amazonaws.com is aws not a proxy or middle layer but straight up aws managed open search instance.
This is JavaScript or more specifically Angular. None the less, the same fundamental dynamic routing can be achieved with all languages and many frameworks. The only difference is that instead of doing it in the browser the routing would be handled on the server in the app layer.
Ok, I must be missing something here.
URL: http://domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=accnt_31219451
As evident from the code below, I am still learning .htaccess, and just tried a bunch of random stuff that I hope would work.
.htaccess code:
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options +MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
#Attempt no.1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.2
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.3
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.4
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.5
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.6
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.7
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.8
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.9
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.10
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.11
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.12
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.13
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=$1
.htaccess location: Root Folder (I also tried it in the “FOLDER-NAME” folder)
And none of these works? I would expect at least attempt 9 to work…
Does it show an error instead?
.htaccess can show error messages? How would I turn those on?
I think my hosting provider may be restricting the function, but I will check it again later since I may have mis-uploaded it due to getting angry about it.
.htaccess can’t
The website might
Maybe check the Apache2 error logs.
Do not have access to those.
I think it is something with my web host. I created the code below, and it does not work (See the table for response types). .htaccess code is the same as here. The URL does not change at all.
index.php
<?
echo "hello there!";
echo $_GET['account_id'];
?>
|URL
|RESPONCE
|domain.tld/index?account_id=id_10464141
|hello there!id_10464141
|domain.tld/index
|hello there
Ah you have MultiViews enabled… I missed that before
Try with
Options -MultiViews instead of
Options +MultiViews
Nope. Top part of .htaccess now reads:
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options -MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
Filename: viewaccount.php
MULTI VIEWS OFF
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|404 ERROR
MULTI VIEWS ENABLED
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=id_52213234
|hello there!id_522132
I’m getting all kinds of confused now… why is there no
domain.tld/account_id/{id} in your tests anymore?
- What URL do you want users to enter?
- Should the browser stay at that URL or redirect somewhere else?
- Which file should actually be executed at the final URL?
Ok, I totally confused myself before as well, so let me just rewrite this totally.
HTACCESS EXAMPLE 1 (MULTI VIEWS ON)
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options +MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
#Attempt no.1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.2
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.3
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.4
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.5
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.6
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.7
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.8
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.9
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.10
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.11
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.12
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.13
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=$1
HTACCESS EXAMPLE 2 (MULTI VIEWS OFF)
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options -MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
#Attempt no.1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.2
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.3
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.4
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.5
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.6
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.7
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.8
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.9
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.10
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.11
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.12
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.13
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=$1
Code in
/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php file
<?
echo "hello there!";
echo $_GET['account_id'];
?>
MULTI VIEWS OFF
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|404 ERROR (URL entered returned a HTTP status code of 302 Found, then redirected to 404 error according to dev tools)
MULTI VIEWS ENABLED
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=id_52213234
|hello there!id_522132
I think what is happening is that it is trying to rewrite
domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234 to
domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php/account_id/id_52213234, a folder structure that does not exist. So basically, how can the .htaccess code be changes to only visually change the URL for the visitor, and not affect the backend at all.
I don’t understand. That server doesn’t seem to be behaving the way I would expect…
Can you try the PHP file without any
.htaccess configuration at all?
Sure! Renamed it to htaccess.txt, results below
|URL
|Code Response
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_522132
|hello there!id_522132
|domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php
|hello there
I really do not understand this. Does someone have a server they are willing to test this code on?
Here we go:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$title = 'https://Na.anetizer.com Testing Pretty URLs :)';
$baseURL = 'https://' .$_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] .'/pretty-urls';
$pInfo = $_SERVER["PATH_INFO"] ?? '??? PATH_INFO NOT SET ???';
$aInfo = explode('/', $pInfo);
$sInfo = print_r($aInfo, TRUE);
$aServer = print_r($_SERVER, TRUE);
$htaccess = print_r(file_get_contents('.htaccess'), TRUE);
echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> $title </title>
<style>
dl {
width:88%; margin:0 auto;
border:solid 1px #ddd;
padding:0.42rem
}
dl dt {
font-size:large;
font-weight:700;
}
dl dd {
margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
</style>
</head>
____EOT;
echo '<body>';
echo '<h1>' .$title .'</h1>';
echo '<hr><hr>';
echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt> Test OLD link </dt>
<dd>
<a href="{$baseURL}?account_id=id_10464141"> {$baseURL}?account_id=id_10464141 </a>
</dd>
<dt>Test NEW link </dt>
<dd>
<a href="{$baseURL}/index.php/account_id/id_10464141"> {$baseURL}/index.php/account_id/id_10464141 </a>
</dd>
<dt>Test NEW link - WITHOUT index.php </dt>
<dd>
<a href="{$baseURL}/account_id/id_10464141"> {$baseURL}/account_id/id_10464141 </a>
</dd>
<dt> <i>Results:</i> \$_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"] </dt>
<dd>
{$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']}
</dd>
<dt> <i>Results:</i> \$_SERVER["PATH_INFO"] </dt>
<dd>
$pInfo
<br>
<pre> $sInfo </pre>
</dd>
</dl>
<hr>
<h2> print_r('.htaccess') </h2>
<p>
<pre> $htaccess</pre>
</p>
<h2> print_r(\$_SERVER) </h2>
<div>
<b> <b> REMOVE leading slash to show results:</b> \$aServer
<pre> \$aServer </pre>
</div>
</body>
</html>
____EOT;
Try clicking the three different links and notice the differences returned with:
Results: $_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"]
Results: $_SERVER["PATH_INFO"]
This is what you want, isn’t it?
So that code is allowing both to be used, but how can I force the modified link to always be shown?
So this link type is always displayed (So the URL is always converted).
domain.tld/pretty-urls/account_id/id_10464141
However, I still need to be able to use
$_GET['account_id'] to get
id_10464141
That is for you application to change. Apache RewriteEngine will only make sure that when such a URL is visited then the correct file is loaded.
Showing the correct URLs is up to you.
Oh. So that code that I had originally probably did work, I just did not test it correctly. Got it. So it is not possible to do it automatically with htaccess, I will have to edit my PHP.
Thanks for your help!