URL Modification with GET Parameters

Application level routing is much more flexible. For example, users can define component paths saved to a database. When users access the path the mapping can dynamically be discovered by querying the database. Mappings can be dynamically loaded in such a way in .htaccess without resorting to passing the path into the app layer and having it discover the component to render.

For example, in the platform I’m creating users can create path mappings for two separate assets.

pages

external applications

The database pictured below can be queried for a match and app can then render the associated component in the json for the mapping. The discovery strategy is currently based on matching the site and path of the object. The site filter isn’t included below because currently there is only one site.

I also have future plans to extend this discovery mechanism to not only include site, path but other attributes as well like auth info, device, screen size. Where a user accessing a device on one device might see a different page than a user accessing on another device type like a phone. Another example could be dedicated displays for specific users based on auth info rule matching.

This is the mechanism by which this demo page is pre-rendered to static html.

https://ng-druid.github.io/dev-test-virtual-list-flex-v1/character/1011334

This doesn’t use a server. Instead the query to discover the route is done directly in the browser. That can be seen by looking at the request pictured below. The domain is *.amazonaws.com is aws not a proxy or middle layer but straight up aws managed open search instance.

This doesn’t use a server. Instead the query to discover the route is done directly in the browser. That can be seen by looking at the request pictured below. The domain is *.amazonaws.com is aws not a proxy or middle layer but straight up aws managed open search instance.

This is JavaScript or more specifically Angular. None the less, the same fundamental dynamic routing can be achieved with all languages and many frameworks. The only difference is that instead of doing it in the browser the routing would be handled on the server in the app layer.