URL Modification with GET Parameters

It is known as “Pretty URL’s”.
It is typically done by the server, Eg: on Apache in the
.htaccess file. Though there are ways in PHP.
Looking at your examples, if you are going to do this, go all the way and have something like:-
https://domin.tld/viewAccount/10464141
Less is more.
You can create mod rewrite rules in a .htaccess file for a server using apache. However, the more modern approach is to ROUTE the request in the application itself not using archaic server rewrites. This is one of many great things most frameworks will handle for you.
Yes, if you are using a framework, it may well handle it all for you.
But if you are not, and don’t want to use
.htaccess (you may not even be on Apache) you can pull parts of the URL into your router script from values in the
$_SERVER global and deal with it there
Yes, I am on Apache, and yes, I can use htaccess. After I got the name from @benanamen, I took a look on the web and found this code:
Options +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewAccount.php?account_id=$1
I will be testing it out later, but it should work, correct?
Optimally you want a single point of entry for the site. Learn about Front Controller and MVC.
Yes it would.
Also, what @benanamen said. But in the meantime, this will work just fine.
That looks pretty complicated. With over 250 pages on the domain, with plans to add an additional 200, I think that would only slow things down, and use more resources.
Nah not really. It’s just a different approach to do the same thing.
I actually think having a single entry point will simplify your work with many pages. Once you get your head around the idea.
If you are already doing things like:-
viewAccount.php?account_id=id_10464141
You are familiar with the idea that the one script on page
viewAccount.php can display any number of different web pages.
It is really just an extension of that concept. So if all you had in the public root was
index.php, the script in that file (or possibly one required by it) could show absolutely any number of pages, depending on what was in the requested URL.
Application level routing is much more flexible. For example, users can define component paths saved to a database. When users access the path the mapping can dynamically be discovered by querying the database. Mappings can be dynamically loaded in such a way in .htaccess without resorting to passing the path into the app layer and having it discover the component to render.
For example, in the platform I’m creating users can create path mappings for two separate assets.
- pages
- external applications
The database pictured below can be queried for a match and app can then render the associated component in the json for the mapping. The discovery strategy is currently based on matching the site and path of the object. The site filter isn’t included below because currently there is only one site.
I also have future plans to extend this discovery mechanism to not only include site, path but other attributes as well like auth info, device, screen size. Where a user accessing a device on one device might see a different page than a user accessing on another device type like a phone. Another example could be dedicated displays for specific users based on auth info rule matching.
This is the mechanism by which this demo page is pre-rendered to static html.
https://ng-druid.github.io/dev-test-virtual-list-flex-v1/character/1011334
This doesn’t use a server. Instead the query to discover the route is done directly in the browser. That can be seen by looking at the request pictured below. The domain is *.amazonaws.com is aws not a proxy or middle layer but straight up aws managed open search instance.
This is JavaScript or more specifically Angular. None the less, the same fundamental dynamic routing can be achieved with all languages and many frameworks. The only difference is that instead of doing it in the browser the routing would be handled on the server in the app layer.
Ok, I must be missing something here.
URL: http://domain.tld/FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=accnt_31219451
As evident from the code below, I am still learning .htaccess, and just tried a bunch of random stuff that I hope would work.
.htaccess code:
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options +MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
#Attempt no.1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.2
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.3
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.4
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^/FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.5
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.6
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/([a-zA-Z0-9_-]+)/$ viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.7
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.8
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.9
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.10
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount.php?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.11
RewriteRule ^FOLDER-NAME/account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.12
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./viewaccount?account_id=$1
#Attempt no.13
RewriteRule ^account_id/(.*)$ ./FOLDER-NAME/viewaccount?account_id=$1
.htaccess location: Root Folder (I also tried it in the “FOLDER-NAME” folder)
And none of these works? I would expect at least attempt 9 to work…
Does it show an error instead?
.htaccess can show error messages? How would I turn those on?
I think my hosting provider may be restricting the function, but I will check it again later since I may have mis-uploaded it due to getting angry about it.
.htaccess can’t
The website might
Maybe check the Apache2 error logs.
Do not have access to those.
I think it is something with my web host. I created the code below, and it does not work (See the table for response types). .htaccess code is the same as here. The URL does not change at all.
index.php
<?
echo "hello there!";
echo $_GET['account_id'];
?>
|URL
|RESPONCE
|domain.tld/index?account_id=id_10464141
|hello there!id_10464141
|domain.tld/index
|hello there
Ah you have MultiViews enabled… I missed that before
Try with
Options -MultiViews instead of
Options +MultiViews
Nope. Top part of .htaccess now reads:
IndexIgnore *
Options -Indexes
Options -MultiViews +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
#Remove .html and .php extension (THIS WORKS)
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.php [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,}\s([^.]+)\.html [NC]
RewriteRule ^ %1 [R,L,NC]
Filename: viewaccount.php
MULTI VIEWS OFF
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|domain.tld/viewaccount?account_id=id_52213234
|hello there!viewaccount
MULTI VIEWS ENABLED
|URL Entered
|URL Loaded
|Code Responce
|domain.tld/viewaccount.php?account_id=id_52213234
|domain.tld/viewaccount?account_id=id_52213234
|hello there!tnkrh_52213234
So now it seems to be worse, and the URL still does not correct, and disabling MultiViews also changes the code’s response. What else did I mess up on ?
I’m getting all kinds of confused now… why is there no
domain.tld/account_id/{id} in your tests anymore?
- What URL do you want users to enter?
- Should the browser stay at that URL or redirect somewhere else?
- Which file should actually be executed at the final URL?