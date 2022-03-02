URL Modification with GET Parameters

PHP
#1

Hello!

I have a website that relies on GET parameters to show users the correct information. However, it looks kind of ugly this way, so I wanted to change it so it looks like a normal file structure.

Example:
Before

https://domin.tld/folder/viewAccount.php?account_id=id_10464141

After

https://domin.tld/folder/viewAccount.php/account_id/id_10464141

I was hoping to accomplish this with PHP. I am sure there are plenty on online guides on the subject (And it has certainly been done before) but I do not know what this is called, so my searches yield no results.

The only other thing is that PHP still needs to read it as a GET parameter in order to collect the correct information from the database and display it.

Thanks for any assistance!

#2

It is known as “Pretty URL’s”.

#3

It is typically done by the server, Eg: on Apache in the .htaccess file. Though there are ways in PHP.
Looking at your examples, if you are going to do this, go all the way and have something like:-

https://domin.tld/viewAccount/10464141

Less is more.

#4

You can create mod rewrite rules in a .htaccess file for a server using apache. However, the more modern approach is to ROUTE the request in the application itself not using archaic server rewrites. This is one of many great things most frameworks will handle for you.

#5

Yes, if you are using a framework, it may well handle it all for you.
But if you are not, and don’t want to use .htaccess (you may not even be on Apache) you can pull parts of the URL into your router script from values in the $_SERVER global and deal with it there