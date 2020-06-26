Url folder rewrite rule

I need help rewritting my URLs using htaccess my site structure looks like this

Root

-backoffice

-pages

static

–images

–css

–js

And all my site pages are kept inside the folder called pages which can be acessed like this www.example.com/pages/contact.php

But i want to hide the folder so that my url will look www.example.com/contact.php

Note that i have other folders like backoffice and blog

Contents in backoffice should be accessed normally like this siteurl/backoffice/myaccount.php only the contents in pages folder should be affected