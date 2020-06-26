Url folder rewrite rule

Server Config
#1

I need help rewritting my URLs using htaccess my site structure looks like this

Root
-backoffice
-pages

  • static
    –images
    –css
    –js

And all my site pages are kept inside the folder called pages which can be acessed like this www.example.com/pages/contact.php

But i want to hide the folder so that my url will look www.example.com/contact.php

Note that i have other folders like backoffice and blog
Contents in backoffice should be accessed normally like this siteurl/backoffice/myaccount.php only the contents in pages folder should be affected

#2

Hi @pandglobal and a warm welcome to the forum.

The expression used to modify the htaccess file and rewrite the URLs is “pretty urls”

Try searching this forum and read some of the Topics. Feel free to post any queries or problems.

#3

Thanks @John_Betong but can you point me to one link that addresses my problem in the past so i can follow

#5

Try these:

http://www.datakoncepts.com/seo

#6

@John_Betong i followed the link and i tried something like this

#CHANGE SOME STATIC PAGES URL FOR THE PAGES FOLDER USING PRETTY URLS
Options +FollowSymlinks -MultiViews
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteRule ^pages/([a-zA-Z0-9-]+)(/?)$ /$1

Yet nothing works, all i wanted is not to have my contents in my pages folder accesed like this /pages/contact.php i want it to look as if the files where inside the root folder even though is kept in a subfolder called pages.

Even if i have to use pretty urls method to rewrite each of the pages one by one i dont mind since they are static files, someone should please point me to the right direction so that example.com/pages/contact.php will be accessed like this example.com/contact.php