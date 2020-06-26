Url folder rewrite rule

Server Config
#1

I need help rewritting my URLs using htaccess my site structure looks like this

Root
-backoffice
-pages

  • static
    –images
    –css
    –js

And all my site pages are kept inside the folder called pages which can be acessed like this www.example.com/pages/contact.php

But i want to hide the folder so that my url will look www.example.com/contact.php

Note that i have other folders like backoffice and blog
Contents in backoffice should be accessed normally like this siteurl/backoffice/myaccount.php only the contents in pages folder should be affected

#2

Hi @pandglobal and a warm welcome to the forum.

The expression used to modify the htaccess file and rewrite the URLs is “pretty urls”

Try searching this forum and read some of the Topics. Feel free to post any queries or problems.

#3

Thanks @John_Betong but can you point me to one link that addresses my problem in the past so i can follow