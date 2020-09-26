Url folder rewrite rule

@John_Betong i followed the link and i tried something like this

#CHANGE SOME STATIC PAGES URL FOR THE PAGES FOLDER USING PRETTY URLS

Options +FollowSymlinks -MultiViews

RewriteEngine On

RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-d

RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-f

RewriteRule ^pages/([a-zA-Z0-9-]+)(/?)$ /$1

Yet nothing works, all i wanted is not to have my contents in my pages folder accesed like this /pages/contact.php i want it to look as if the files where inside the root folder even though is kept in a subfolder called pages.

Even if i have to use pretty urls method to rewrite each of the pages one by one i dont mind since they are static files, someone should please point me to the right direction so that example.com/pages/contact.php will be accessed like this example.com/contact.php