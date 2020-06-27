Url folder rewrite rule

Try this:
file: .htaccess
Options +FollowSymlinks -MultiViews
RewriteEngine On
# ONCE WORKING DISABLE <IfModule... and </ifModule>
# <IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
# FORCE PRETTY-URLs
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ index.php/?$1 [L]
# </IfModule>
file: index.php
<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1);
error_reporting(-1);
// DISABLE if ONLINE
// ini_set('display_errors','1');
$page = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] ?? 'home';
$page = empty($page) ? 'home' : $page;
$page = explode('/', $page)[0];
if('home'===$page) :
require 'pages/home.php';
elseif( file_exists($page .'.php')) :
require 'page/' .$page .'.php';
else:
# echo $page;
endif;
$aTests = [
'',
'home',
'home.php',
'index',
'index.php',
'page',
'pages',
'NON-EXISTENT-PAGE',
];
echo '<dl style="width: 42%; margin: 1em auto; line-height:2">';
echo '<dt> Test Pages </dt>';
foreach($aTests as $key => $page) :
echo '<dd> <a href="' .$page .'">' .$page .'</a> </dd>';
endforeach;
echo '<dl>';
echo '<hr> <br>Title ==> ',
$title = ucFirst($page) .' Page';
echo '<br>Page ==> ',
$page;
Try the above and make sure every page is working OK: