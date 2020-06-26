Url folder rewrite rule

I need help rewritting my URLs using htaccess my site structure looks like this

Root
-backoffice
-pages

  • static
    –images
    –css
    –js

And all my site pages are kept inside the folder called pages which can be acessed like this www.example.com/pages/contact.php

But i want to hide the folder so that my url will look www.example.com/contact.php

Note that i have other folders like backoffice and blog
Contents in backoffice should be accessed normally like this siteurl/backoffice/myaccount.php only the contents in pages folder should be affected

Hi @pandglobal and a warm welcome to the forum.

The expression used to modify the htaccess file and rewrite the URLs is “pretty urls”

Try searching this forum and read some of the Topics. Feel free to post any queries or problems.

Thanks @John_Betong but can you point me to one link that addresses my problem in the past so i can follow

Try these:

http://www.datakoncepts.com/seo

@John_Betong i followed the link and i tried something like this

#CHANGE SOME STATIC PAGES URL FOR THE PAGES FOLDER USING PRETTY URLS
Options +FollowSymlinks -MultiViews
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteRule ^pages/([a-zA-Z0-9-]+)(/?)$ /$1

Yet nothing works, all i wanted is not to have my contents in my pages folder accesed like this /pages/contact.php i want it to look as if the files where inside the root folder even though is kept in a subfolder called pages.

Even if i have to use pretty urls method to rewrite each of the pages one by one i dont mind since they are static files, someone should please point me to the right direction so that example.com/pages/contact.php will be accessed like this example.com/contact.php

The RewriteRule you have there does it the other way around, it says, "any request for /pages/whatever should go to /whatever)`.

But since you want it the other way around we should put this other way. But that poses a problem, because then everything under / will be served from /pages, and I don’t think that what you want.

So, what we could do instead is:

  1. If the URL exists in /, serve that
  2. If the URL doesn’t exist, see if it exists in /pages
  3. If it does exist in /pages, serve that

In code that would be

Options +FollowSymlinks -MultiViews
RewriteEngine On

# If the requested file does not exist in /
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-f
# And the request is not for existing directory
RewriteCond %{SCRIPT_FILENAME} !-d
# And the requested file does exist in pages/
RewriteCond pages/%{SCRIPT_FILENAME} -f
# Then serve the requested file from pages/
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ /pages/$1
Alternatively you could actually move all files from /pages to / and then put redirects on the old URLs to new URLs. That’s easier configuration wise and better from a SEO point of view, as you’re actively indicating to search engines the files moved, instead of just serving them from some place else all of a sudden and leave it up to the search engines to draw their own conclusions from that. What if their conclusions are wrong and that has negative consequences on your rankings?

Thanks @rpkamp
I will try the code you sent and update you, i know moving all the files to the root saves us this headache but on the other hand i have read articles stating only some files should be kept in the root, even though i don’t know the security thats offers and they never told us how to handle issues like url, bcs it makes no sense having this vital pages called like this example. com/pages/contact.php

It didn’t work out, i tried it but it didnt work out, looks like am aiming at something that does not exist in Apache.

I think the place you said serve the requested file from pages supposed to be serve the requested pages from root,
That is if file found in pages folder then serve it from /file.php

Is there any code like that?