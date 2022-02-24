URL and h1 tag do they have to be the same

The <h1> to <h6> heading tags do not help most visitors to a web page understand the content of a page because the visitors would not be aware which content is within heading tags. They can see what text is headings, sub-headings etc from the graphical layout of the page.

However heading tags may well help users of screen reading software navigate within a web page to find information they are looking for. Most web pages display a title within the content of the page. This title may not contain the same text as the HTML document element. For example text may be shorter so as to tend to fit within a browser tab. The title of a web page displayed within the content of a page should be within <h1> tags for the benefit of users of screen reading software. It makes sense for there to be only one <h1> element on a web page. It may be helpful for users of screen reading software if there are no gaps in the numerical sequence of heading tags.

Of course heading tags are probably helpful to search engines.