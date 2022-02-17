URL and h1 tag do they have to be the same

Does the h1 tag for a page and the url have to be the same?
ex.
url -
www.something.com/food-from-italy
h1 page tag - A meatlover pizza with no meat!
Does the hinder SEO or would it be better to have the h1 tag similar to the URL?
Thanks.
Does the h1 tag for a page and the url have to be the same?
ex.
url -
www.something.com/food-from-italy
h1 page tag - A meatlover pizza with no meat!
Does the hinder SEO or would it be better to have the h1 tag similar to the URL?
Thanks.
No.
Having a more meaningful URL string can be helpful to visitors, Eg:-
example.com/food-from-italy means more than
example.com?article=248
If you were trying to find that page again in your history, the descriptive URL is much easier to find and recognise.
But in terms of SEO I believe that the URL has very little bearing on search results.
No, it doesn’t have to be the same. URL doesn’t play a role in SERP results that massively. H1 tags are used for pure SEO purposes.