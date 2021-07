Urgent: SQL script error on database test

Well obviously it thinks you are in a transaction before you begin the transaction. Looking at your code, are you sure you don’t want tin include the INSERT INTO and create trigger statements in the transaction as well? The idea behind transactions is that you want to run multiple statements where if any of them fail, it rolls them all back.

One test you can try is to run the INSERT INTO and CREATE TRIGGER stuff independently first. Then do the transaction. See if that works first and then you can introduce the other statements in to see which is breaking it.