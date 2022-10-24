Urgent help needed creating javascript permutation and combinationfunction

I really need urgent help in creating a permutation and combination function in my form. In this form users will input a 4 digit number (tablename___numbers) and there is a checkbox named “Box” (tablename___box) when user click on the checkbox it will count the total number of permutation and combination of the input numbers (tablename___numbers). for exmaple 0001 (3 same digit) = 4, 1100 (2 same digit = 6) and so on…

Form Id 25

I have tried a few coding but fail to get it running Please help to see where I have gone wrong. Thanks in advance.