Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

The php.ini that you changed is probably not the one that php is using. To find the php.ini that php is using, create a .php script file with a phpinfo() statement, and check the Loaded Configuration File value in the output.
Another possible reason why a change you made to the correct php.ini doesn’t take affect is if there’s a syntax error in the php.ini (there’s no error detection for this, php just stops parsing the file upon an error.)
You could also have a setting overriding the php.ini setting (the phpinfo() output would show the correct master value, with a local value too, for the settings in question.)
BTW - you cannot set the upload specific settings in a php script, since they are used before the php language engine invokes your script.
This link is worth checking because it looks like only one of the values has not been set.
upload_max_filesize is the limit of any single file. post_max_size is the limit of the entire body of the request, which could include multiple files.
Given post_max_size = 20M and upload_max_filesize = 6M you could upload up to 3 files of 6M each. If instead post_max_size = 6M and upload_max_filesize = 20M then you could only upload one 6M file before hitting post_max_size . It doesn’t help to have upload_max_size > post_max_size .