Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

#1

As I see the quote above during importing “test.sql”, I did googling and found that I have to change php.ini.

So I changed the php.ini like the following.

I did shutdown and restart the computer.
but it still says the quote below

As I look closely the import page of phpMyAdmin after I did select import. the following is not changed although I’ve changed like the before/after quote above in php.ini.

How can I make “importing” work?
How can I change (Max:2,048KiB) of the quote above to bigger?

(i’ve installed Xubuntu, apache, mySQL, php, and phpMyAdin)

#2

Instead of modifying the php.ini file and restarting the server, try using PHP init_set(…).

Also note that init_get(…) will retrieve the current setting and can be reused after the PHP script has completed. It is a good check to ensure the PHP.ini settings are correct.

Did you set the following:

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors','1');

Also check the php error logs because there may be more information regarding the problems.

#3

The php.ini that you changed is probably not the one that php is using. To find the php.ini that php is using, create a .php script file with a phpinfo() statement, and check the Loaded Configuration File value in the output.

Another possible reason why a change you made to the correct php.ini doesn’t take affect is if there’s a syntax error in the php.ini (there’s no error detection for this, php just stops parsing the file upon an error.)

You could also have a setting overriding the php.ini setting (the phpinfo() output would show the correct master value, with a local value too, for the settings in question.)

BTW - you cannot set the upload specific settings in a php script, since they are used before the php language engine invokes your script.

#4

How to try using PHP init_set(…)?

I made the following code at localhost/test.php

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors','1');
echo 'test.php';

The result of the code above is the following.

It means no errors.

Does it mean PHP.ini setting are correct?

I never experienced with php error log.
As I check with phpinfo(), it says like the following.

Where can I check the php error logs?