Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

; Log PostgreSQL backends Notice message or not. ; Unless pgsql.ignore_notice=0, module cannot log notice message. ; http://php.net/pgsql.log-notice pgsql.log_notice = 0 [bcmath] ; Number of decimal digits for all bcmath functions. ; http://php.net/bcmath.scale bcmath.scale = 0 [browscap] ; http://php.net/browscap ;browscap = extra/browscap.ini [Session] ; Handler used to store/retrieve data. ; http://php.net/session.save-handler session.save_handler = files ; Argument passed to save_handler. In the case of files, this is the path ; where data files are stored. Note: Windows users have to change this ; variable in order to use PHP's session functions. ; ; The path can be defined as: ; ; session.save_path = "N;/path" ; ; where N is an integer. Instead of storing all the session files in ; /path, what this will do is use subdirectories N-levels deep, and ; store the session data in those directories. This is useful if ; your OS has problems with many files in one directory, and is ; a more efficient layout for servers that handle many sessions. ; ; NOTE 1: PHP will not create this directory structure automatically. ; You can use the script in the ext/session dir for that purpose. ; NOTE 2: See the section on garbage collection below if you choose to ; use subdirectories for session storage ; ; The file storage module creates files using mode 600 by default. ; You can change that by using ; ; session.save_path = "N;MODE;/path" ; ; where MODE is the octal representation of the mode. Note that this ; does not overwrite the process's umask. ; http://php.net/session.save-path ;session.save_path = "/var/lib/php/sessions" ; Whether to use strict session mode. ; Strict session mode does not accept uninitialized session ID and regenerate ; session ID if browser sends uninitialized session ID. Strict mode protects ; applications from session fixation via session adoption vulnerability. It is ; disabled by default for maximum compatibility, but enabling it is encouraged. ; https://wiki.php.net/rfc/strict_sessions session.use_strict_mode = 0 ; Whether to use cookies. ; http://php.net/session.use-cookies session.use_cookies = 1 ; http://php.net/session.cookie-secure ;session.cookie_secure = ; This option forces PHP to fetch and use a cookie for storing and maintaining ; the session id. We encourage this operation as it's very helpful in combating ; session hijacking when not specifying and managing your own session id. It is ; not the be-all and end-all of session hijacking defense, but it's a good start. ; http://php.net/session.use-only-cookies session.use_only_cookies = 1 ; Name of the session (used as cookie name). ; http://php.net/session.name session.name = PHPSESSID ; Initialize session on request startup. ; http://php.net/session.auto-start session.auto_start = 0 ; Lifetime in seconds of cookie or, if 0, until browser is restarted. ; http://php.net/session.cookie-lifetime session.cookie_lifetime = 0 ; The path for which the cookie is valid. ; http://php.net/session.cookie-path session.cookie_path = / ; The domain for which the cookie is valid. ; http://php.net/session.cookie-domain session.cookie_domain = ; Whether or not to add the httpOnly flag to the cookie, which makes it inaccessible to browser scripting languages such as JavaScript. ; http://php.net/session.cookie-httponly session.cookie_httponly = ; Handler used to serialize data. php is the standard serializer of PHP. ; http://php.net/session.serialize-handler session.serialize_handler = php ; Defines the probability that the 'garbage collection' process is started ; on every session initialization. The probability is calculated by using ; gc_probability/gc_divisor. Where session.gc_probability is the numerator ; and gc_divisor is the denominator in the equation. Setting this value to 1 ; when the session.gc_divisor value is 100 will give you approximately a 1% chance ; the gc will run on any give request. ; Default Value: 1 ; Development Value: 1 ; Production Value: 1 ; http://php.net/session.gc-probability session.gc_probability = 0 ; Defines the probability that the 'garbage collection' process is started on every ; session initialization. The probability is calculated by using the following equation: ; gc_probability/gc_divisor. Where session.gc_probability is the numerator and ; session.gc_divisor is the denominator in the equation. Setting this value to 1 ; when the session.gc_divisor value is 100 will give you approximately a 1% chance ; the gc will run on any give request. Increasing this value to 1000 will give you ; a 0.1% chance the gc will run on any give request. For high volume production servers, ; this is a more efficient approach. ; Default Value: 100 ; Development Value: 1000 ; Production Value: 1000 ; http://php.net/session.gc-divisor session.gc_divisor = 1000 ; After this number of seconds, stored data will be seen as 'garbage' and ; cleaned up by the garbage collection process. ; http://php.net/session.gc-maxlifetime session.gc_maxlifetime = 1440 ; NOTE: If you are using the subdirectory option for storing session files ; (see session.save_path above), then garbage collection does *not* ; happen automatically. You will need to do your own garbage ; collection through a shell script, cron entry, or some other method. ; For example, the following script would is the equivalent of ; setting session.gc_maxlifetime to 1440 (1440 seconds = 24 minutes): ; find /path/to/sessions -cmin +24 -type f | xargs rm ; Check HTTP Referer to invalidate externally stored URLs containing ids. ; HTTP_REFERER has to contain this substring for the session to be ; considered as valid. ; http://php.net/session.referer-check session.referer_check = ; Set to {nocache,private,public,} to determine HTTP caching aspects ; or leave this empty to avoid sending anti-caching headers. ; http://php.net/session.cache-limiter session.cache_limiter = nocache ; Document expires after n minutes. ; http://php.net/session.cache-expire session.cache_expire = 180 ; trans sid support is disabled by default. ; Use of trans sid may risk your users' security. ; Use this option with caution. ; - User may send URL contains active session ID ; to other person via. email/irc/etc. ; - URL that contains active session ID may be stored ; in publicly accessible computer. ; - User may access your site with the same session ID ; always using URL stored in browser's history or bookmarks. ; http://php.net/session.use-trans-sid session.use_trans_sid = 0 ; Set session ID character length. This value could be between 22 to 256. ; Shorter length than default is supported only for compatibility reason. ; Users should use 32 or more chars. ; http://php.net/session.sid-length ; Default Value: 32 ; Development Value: 26 ; Production Value: 26 session.sid_length = 26 ; The URL rewriter will look for URLs in a defined set of HTML tags. ; <form> is special; if you include them here, the rewriter will ; add a hidden <input> field with the info which is otherwise appended ; to URLs. <form> tag's action attribute URL will not be modified ; unless it is specified. ; Note that all valid entries require a "=", even if no value follows. ; Default Value: "a=href,area=href,frame=src,form=" ; Development Value: "a=href,area=href,frame=src,form=" ; Production Value: "a=href,area=href,frame=src,form=" ; http://php.net/url-rewriter.tags session.trans_sid_tags = "a=href,area=href,frame=src,form=" ; URL rewriter does not rewrite absolute URLs by default. ; To enable rewrites for absolute pathes, target hosts must be specified ; at RUNTIME. i.e. use ini_set() ; <form> tags is special. PHP will check action attribute's URL regardless ; of session.trans_sid_tags setting. ; If no host is defined, HTTP_HOST will be used for allowed host. ; Example value: php.net,www.php.net,wiki.php.net ; Use "," for multiple hosts. No spaces are allowed. ; Default Value: "" ; Development Value: "" ; Production Value: "" ;session.trans_sid_hosts="" ; Define how many bits are stored in each character when converting ; the binary hash data to something readable. ; Possible values: ; 4 (4 bits: 0-9, a-f) ; 5 (5 bits: 0-9, a-v) ; 6 (6 bits: 0-9, a-z, A-Z, "-", ",") ; Default Value: 4 ; Development Value: 5 ; Production Value: 5 ; http://php.net/session.hash-bits-per-character session.sid_bits_per_character = 5 ; Enable upload progress tracking in $_SESSION ; Default Value: On ; Development Value: On ; Production Value: On ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.enabled ;session.upload_progress.enabled = On ; Cleanup the progress information as soon as all POST data has been read ; (i.e. upload completed). ; Default Value: On ; Development Value: On ; Production Value: On ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.cleanup ;session.upload_progress.cleanup = On ; A prefix used for the upload progress key in $_SESSION ; Default Value: "upload_progress_" ; Development Value: "upload_progress_" ; Production Value: "upload_progress_" ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.prefix ;session.upload_progress.prefix = "upload_progress_" ; The index name (concatenated with the prefix) in $_SESSION ; containing the upload progress information ; Default Value: "PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS" ; Development Value: "PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS" ; Production Value: "PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS" ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.name ;session.upload_progress.name = "PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS" ; How frequently the upload progress should be updated. ; Given either in percentages (per-file), or in bytes ; Default Value: "1%" ; Development Value: "1%" ; Production Value: "1%" ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.freq ;session.upload_progress.freq = "1%" ; The minimum delay between updates, in seconds ; Default Value: 1 ; Development Value: 1 ; Production Value: 1 ; http://php.net/session.upload-progress.min-freq ;session.upload_progress.min_freq = "1" ; Only write session data when session data is changed. Enabled by default. ; http://php.net/session.lazy-write ;session.lazy_write = On [Assertion] ; Switch whether to compile assertions at all (to have no overhead at run-time) ; -1: Do not compile at all ; 0: Jump over assertion at run-time ; 1: Execute assertions ; Changing from or to a negative value is only possible in php.ini! (For turning assertions on and off at run-time, see assert.active, when zend.assertions = 1) ; Default Value: 1 ; Development Value: 1 ; Production Value: -1 ; http://php.net/zend.assertions zend.assertions = -1 ; Assert(expr); active by default. ; http://php.net/assert.active ;assert.active = On ; Throw an AssertationException on failed assertions ; http://php.net/assert.exception ;assert.exception = On ; Issue a PHP warning for each failed assertion. (Overridden by assert.exception if active) ; http://php.net/assert.warning ;assert.warning = On ; Don't bail out by default. ; http://php.net/assert.bail ;assert.bail = Off ; User-function to be called if an assertion fails. ; http://php.net/assert.callback ;assert.callback = 0 ; Eval the expression with current error_reporting(). Set to true if you want ; error_reporting(0) around the eval(). ; http://php.net/assert.quiet-eval ;assert.quiet_eval = 0 [COM] ; path to a file containing GUIDs, IIDs or filenames of files with TypeLibs ; http://php.net/com.typelib-file ;com.typelib_file = ; allow Distributed-COM calls ; http://php.net/com.allow-dcom ;com.allow_dcom = true ; autoregister constants of a components typlib on com_load() ; http://php.net/com.autoregister-typelib ;com.autoregister_typelib = true ; register constants casesensitive ; http://php.net/com.autoregister-casesensitive ;com.autoregister_casesensitive = false ; show warnings on duplicate constant registrations ; http://php.net/com.autoregister-verbose ;com.autoregister_verbose = true ; The default character set code-page to use when passing strings to and from COM objects. ; Default: system ANSI code page ;com.code_page= [mbstring] ; language for internal character representation. ; This affects mb_send_mail() and mbstring.detect_order. ; http://php.net/mbstring.language ;mbstring.language = Japanese ; Use of this INI entry is deprecated, use global internal_encoding instead. ; internal/script encoding. ; Some encoding cannot work as internal encoding. (e.g. SJIS, BIG5, ISO-2022-*) ; If empty, default_charset or internal_encoding or iconv.internal_encoding is used. ; The precedence is: default_charset < internal_encoding < iconv.internal_encoding ;mbstring.internal_encoding = ; Use of this INI entry is deprecated, use global input_encoding instead. ; http input encoding. ; mbstring.encoding_traslation = On is needed to use this setting. ; If empty, default_charset or input_encoding or mbstring.input is used. ; The precedence is: default_charset < intput_encoding < mbsting.http_input ; http://php.net/mbstring.http-input ;mbstring.http_input = ; Use of this INI entry is deprecated, use global output_encoding instead. ; http output encoding. ; mb_output_handler must be registered as output buffer to function. ; If empty, default_charset or output_encoding or mbstring.http_output is used. ; The precedence is: default_charset < output_encoding < mbstring.http_output ; To use an output encoding conversion, mbstring's output handler must be set ; otherwise output encoding conversion cannot be performed. ; http://php.net/mbstring.http-output ;mbstring.http_output = ; enable automatic encoding translation according to ; mbstring.internal_encoding setting. Input chars are ; converted to internal encoding by setting this to On. ; Note: Do _not_ use automatic encoding translation for ; portable libs/applications. ; http://php.net/mbstring.encoding-translation ;mbstring.encoding_translation = Off ; automatic encoding detection order. ; "auto" detect order is changed according to mbstring.language ; http://php.net/mbstring.detect-order ;mbstring.detect_order = auto ; substitute_character used when character cannot be converted ; one from another ; http://php.net/mbstring.substitute-character ;mbstring.substitute_character = none ; overload(replace) single byte functions by mbstring functions. ; mail(), ereg(), etc are overloaded by mb_send_mail(), mb_ereg(), ; etc. Possible values are 0,1,2,4 or combination of them. ; For example, 7 for overload everything. ; 0: No overload ; 1: Overload mail() function ; 2: Overload str*() functions ; 4: Overload ereg*() functions ; http://php.net/mbstring.func-overload ;mbstring.func_overload = 0 ; enable strict encoding detection. ; Default: Off ;mbstring.strict_detection = On ; This directive specifies the regex pattern of content types for which mb_output_handler() ; is activated. ; Default: mbstring.http_output_conv_mimetype=^(text/|application/xhtml\+xml) ;mbstring.http_output_conv_mimetype= [gd] ; Tell the jpeg decode to ignore warnings and try to create ; a gd image. The warning will then be displayed as notices ; disabled by default ; http://php.net/gd.jpeg-ignore-warning ;gd.jpeg_ignore_warning = 1 [exif] ; Exif UNICODE user comments are handled as UCS-2BE/UCS-2LE and JIS as JIS. ; With mbstring support this will automatically be converted into the encoding ; given by corresponding encode setting. When empty mbstring.internal_encoding ; is used. For the decode settings you can distinguish between motorola and ; intel byte order. A decode setting cannot be empty. ; http://php.net/exif.encode-unicode ;exif.encode_unicode = ISO-8859-15 ; http://php.net/exif.decode-unicode-motorola ;exif.decode_unicode_motorola = UCS-2BE ; http://php.net/exif.decode-unicode-intel ;exif.decode_unicode_intel = UCS-2LE ; http://php.net/exif.encode-jis ;exif.encode_jis = ; http://php.net/exif.decode-jis-motorola ;exif.decode_jis_motorola = JIS ; http://php.net/exif.decode-jis-intel ;exif.decode_jis_intel = JIS [Tidy] ; The path to a default tidy configuration file to use when using tidy ; http://php.net/tidy.default-config ;tidy.default_config = /usr/local/lib/php/default.tcfg ; Should tidy clean and repair output automatically? ; WARNING: Do not use this option if you are generating non-html content ; such as dynamic images ; http://php.net/tidy.clean-output tidy.clean_output = Off [soap] ; Enables or disables WSDL caching feature. ; http://php.net/soap.wsdl-cache-enabled soap.wsdl_cache_enabled=1 ; Sets the directory name where SOAP extension will put cache files. ; http://php.net/soap.wsdl-cache-dir soap.wsdl_cache_dir="/tmp" ; (time to live) Sets the number of second while cached file will be used ; instead of original one. ; http://php.net/soap.wsdl-cache-ttl soap.wsdl_cache_ttl=86400 ; Sets the size of the cache limit. (Max. number of WSDL files to cache) soap.wsdl_cache_limit = 5 [sysvshm] ; A default size of the shared memory segment ;sysvshm.init_mem = 10000 [ldap] ; Sets the maximum number of open links or -1 for unlimited. ldap.max_links = -1 [dba] ;dba.default_handler= [opcache] ; Determines if Zend OPCache is enabled ;opcache.enable=1 ; Determines if Zend OPCache is enabled for the CLI version of PHP ;opcache.enable_cli=0 ; The OPcache shared memory storage size. ;opcache.memory_consumption=128 ; The amount of memory for interned strings in Mbytes. ;opcache.interned_strings_buffer=8 ; The maximum number of keys (scripts) in the OPcache hash table. ; Only numbers between 200 and 1000000 are allowed. ;opcache.max_accelerated_files=10000 ; The maximum percentage of "wasted" memory until a restart is scheduled. ;opcache.max_wasted_percentage=5 ; When this directive is enabled, the OPcache appends the current working ; directory to the script key, thus eliminating possible collisions between ; files with the same name (basename). Disabling the directive improves ; performance, but may break existing applications. ;opcache.use_cwd=1 ; When disabled, you must reset the OPcache manually or restart the ; webserver for changes to the filesystem to take effect. ;opcache.validate_timestamps=1 ; How often (in seconds) to check file timestamps for changes to the shared ; memory storage allocation. ("1" means validate once per second, but only ; once per request. "0" means always validate) ;opcache.revalidate_freq=2 ; Enables or disables file search in include_path optimization ;opcache.revalidate_path=0 ; If disabled, all PHPDoc comments are dropped from the code to reduce the ; size of the optimized code. ;opcache.save_comments=1 ; Allow file existence override (file_exists, etc.) performance feature. ;opcache.enable_file_override=0 ; A bitmask, where each bit enables or disables the appropriate OPcache ; passes ;opcache.optimization_level=0xffffffff ;opcache.inherited_hack=1 ;opcache.dups_fix=0 ; The location of the OPcache blacklist file (wildcards allowed). ; Each OPcache blacklist file is a text file that holds the names of files ; that should not be accelerated. The file format is to add each filename ; to a new line. The filename may be a full path or just a file prefix ; (i.e., /var/www/x blacklists all the files and directories in /var/www ; that start with 'x'). Line starting with a ; are ignored (comments). ;opcache.blacklist_filename= ; Allows exclusion of large files from being cached. By default all files ; are cached. ;opcache.max_file_size=0 ; Check the cache checksum each N requests. ; The default value of "0" means that the checks are disabled. ;opcache.consistency_checks=0 ; How long to wait (in seconds) for a scheduled restart to begin if the cache ; is not being accessed. ;opcache.force_restart_timeout=180 ; OPcache error_log file name. Empty string assumes "stderr". ;opcache.error_log= ; All OPcache errors go to the Web server log. ; By default, only fatal errors (level 0) or errors (level 1) are logged. ; You can also enable warnings (level 2), info messages (level 3) or ; debug messages (level 4). ;opcache.log_verbosity_level=1 ; Preferred Shared Memory back-end. Leave empty and let the system decide. ;opcache.preferred_memory_model= ; Protect the shared memory from unexpected writing during script execution. ; Useful for internal debugging only. ;opcache.protect_memory=0 ; Allows calling OPcache API functions only from PHP scripts which path is ; started from specified string. The default "" means no restriction ;opcache.restrict_api= ; Mapping base of shared memory segments (for Windows only). All the PHP ; processes have to map shared memory into the same address space. This ; directive allows to manually fix the "Unable to reattach to base address" ; errors. ;opcache.mmap_base= ; Enables and sets the second level cache directory. ; It should improve performance when SHM memory is full, at server restart or ; SHM reset. The default "" disables file based caching. ;opcache.file_cache= ; Enables or disables opcode caching in shared memory. ;opcache.file_cache_only=0 ; Enables or disables checksum validation when script loaded from file cache. ;opcache.file_cache_consistency_checks=1 ; Implies opcache.file_cache_only=1 for a certain process that failed to ; reattach to the shared memory (for Windows only). Explicitly enabled file ; cache is required. ;opcache.file_cache_fallback=1 ; Enables or disables copying of PHP code (text segment) into HUGE PAGES. ; This should improve performance, but requires appropriate OS configuration. ;opcache.huge_code_pages=1 ; Validate cached file permissions. ;opcache.validate_permission=0 ; Prevent name collisions in chroot'ed environment. ;opcache.validate_root=0 ; If specified, it produces opcode dumps for debugging different stages of ; optimizations. ;opcache.opt_debug_level=0 [curl] ; A default value for the CURLOPT_CAINFO option. This is required to be an ; absolute path. ;curl.cainfo = [openssl] ; The location of a Certificate Authority (CA) file on the local filesystem ; to use when verifying the identity of SSL/TLS peers. Most users should ; not specify a value for this directive as PHP will attempt to use the ; OS-managed cert stores in its absence. If specified, this value may still ; be overridden on a per-stream basis via the "cafile" SSL stream context ; option. ;openssl.cafile= ; If openssl.cafile is not specified or if the CA file is not found, the ; directory pointed to by openssl.capath is searched for a suitable ; certificate. This value must be a correctly hashed certificate directory. ; Most users should not specify a value for this directive as PHP will ; attempt to use the OS-managed cert stores in its absence. If specified, ; this value may still be overridden on a per-stream basis via the "capath" ; SSL stream context option. ;openssl.capath= ; Local Variables: ; tab-width: 4 ; End: