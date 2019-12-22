Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

[PHP]
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; About php.ini ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; PHP's initialization file, generally called php.ini, is responsible for
; configuring many of the aspects of PHP's behavior.
; PHP attempts to find and load this configuration from a number of locations.
; The following is a summary of its search order:
; 1. SAPI module specific location.
; 2. The PHPRC environment variable. (As of PHP 5.2.0)
; 3. A number of predefined registry keys on Windows (As of PHP 5.2.0)
; 4. Current working directory (except CLI)
; 5. The web server's directory (for SAPI modules), or directory of PHP
; (otherwise in Windows)
; 6. The directory from the --with-config-file-path compile time option, or the
; Windows directory (C:\windows or C:\winnt)
; See the PHP docs for more specific information.
; http://php.net/configuration.file
; The syntax of the file is extremely simple. Whitespace and lines
; beginning with a semicolon are silently ignored (as you probably guessed).
; Section headers (e.g. [Foo]) are also silently ignored, even though
; they might mean something in the future.
; Directives following the section heading [PATH=/www/mysite] only
; apply to PHP files in the /www/mysite directory. Directives
; following the section heading [HOST=www.example.com] only apply to
; PHP files served from www.example.com. Directives set in these
; special sections cannot be overridden by user-defined INI files or
; at runtime. Currently, [PATH=] and [HOST=] sections only work under
; CGI/FastCGI.
; http://php.net/ini.sections
; Directives are specified using the following syntax:
; directive = value
; Directive names are *case sensitive* - foo=bar is different from FOO=bar.
; Directives are variables used to configure PHP or PHP extensions.
; There is no name validation. If PHP can't find an expected
; directive because it is not set or is mistyped, a default value will be used.
; The value can be a string, a number, a PHP constant (e.g. E_ALL or M_PI), one
; of the INI constants (On, Off, True, False, Yes, No and None) or an expression
; (e.g. E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE), a quoted string ("bar"), or a reference to a
; previously set variable or directive (e.g. ${foo})
; Expressions in the INI file are limited to bitwise operators and parentheses:
; | bitwise OR
; ^ bitwise XOR
; & bitwise AND
; ~ bitwise NOT
; ! boolean NOT
; Boolean flags can be turned on using the values 1, On, True or Yes.
; They can be turned off using the values 0, Off, False or No.
; An empty string can be denoted by simply not writing anything after the equal
; sign, or by using the None keyword:
; foo = ; sets foo to an empty string
; foo = None ; sets foo to an empty string
; foo = "None" ; sets foo to the string 'None'
; If you use constants in your value, and these constants belong to a
; dynamically loaded extension (either a PHP extension or a Zend extension),
; you may only use these constants *after* the line that loads the extension.
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; About this file ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; PHP comes packaged with two INI files. One that is recommended to be used
; in production environments and one that is recommended to be used in
; development environments.
; php.ini-production contains settings which hold security, performance and
; best practices at its core. But please be aware, these settings may break
; compatibility with older or less security conscience applications. We
; recommending using the production ini in production and testing environments.
; php.ini-development is very similar to its production variant, except it is
; much more verbose when it comes to errors. We recommend using the
; development version only in development environments, as errors shown to
; application users can inadvertently leak otherwise secure information.
; This is php.ini-production INI file.
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Quick Reference ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; The following are all the settings which are different in either the production
; or development versions of the INIs with respect to PHP's default behavior.
; Please see the actual settings later in the document for more details as to why
; we recommend these changes in PHP's behavior.
display_errors
Default Value: On
Development Value: On
Production Value: Off
display_startup_errors
Default Value: Off
Development Value: On
Production Value: Off
error_reporting
Default Value: E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE & ~E_STRICT & ~E_DEPRECATED
Development Value: E_ALL
Production Value: E_ALL & ~E_DEPRECATED & ~E_STRICT
html_errors
Default Value: On
Development Value: On
Production value: On
log_errors
Default Value: Off
Development Value: On
Production Value: On
; max_input_time
; Default Value: -1 (Unlimited)
; Development Value: 60 (60 seconds)
; Production Value: 60 (60 seconds)
; output_buffering
; Default Value: Off
; Development Value: 4096
; Production Value: 4096
; register_argc_argv
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: Off
; Production Value: Off
; request_order
; Default Value: None
; Development Value: "GP"
; Production Value: "GP"
; session.gc_divisor
; Default Value: 100
; Development Value: 1000
; Production Value: 1000
; session.sid_bits_per_character
; Default Value: 4
; Development Value: 5
; Production Value: 5
; short_open_tag
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: Off
; Production Value: Off
; variables_order
; Default Value: "EGPCS"
; Development Value: "GPCS"
; Production Value: "GPCS"
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; php.ini Options ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Name for user-defined php.ini (.htaccess) files. Default is ".user.ini"
;user_ini.filename = ".user.ini"
; To disable this feature set this option to empty value
;user_ini.filename =
; TTL for user-defined php.ini files (time-to-live) in seconds. Default is 300 seconds (5 minutes)
;user_ini.cache_ttl = 300
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Language Options ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Enable the PHP scripting language engine under Apache.
; http://php.net/engine
engine = On
; This directive determines whether or not PHP will recognize code between
; <? and ?> tags as PHP source which should be processed as such. It is
; generally recommended that <?php and ?> should be used and that this feature
; should be disabled, as enabling it may result in issues when generating XML
; documents, however this remains supported for backward compatibility reasons.
; Note that this directive does not control the <?= shorthand tag, which can be
; used regardless of this directive.
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: Off
; Production Value: Off
; http://php.net/short-open-tag
short_open_tag = Off
; The number of significant digits displayed in floating point numbers.
; http://php.net/precision
precision = 14
; Output buffering is a mechanism for controlling how much output data
; (excluding headers and cookies) PHP should keep internally before pushing that
; data to the client. If your application's output exceeds this setting, PHP
; will send that data in chunks of roughly the size you specify.
; Turning on this setting and managing its maximum buffer size can yield some
; interesting side-effects depending on your application and web server.
; You may be able to send headers and cookies after you've already sent output
; through print or echo. You also may see performance benefits if your server is
; emitting less packets due to buffered output versus PHP streaming the output
; as it gets it. On production servers, 4096 bytes is a good setting for performance
; reasons.
; Note: Output buffering can also be controlled via Output Buffering Control
; functions.
; Possible Values:
; On = Enabled and buffer is unlimited. (Use with caution)
; Off = Disabled
; Integer = Enables the buffer and sets its maximum size in bytes.
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to Off for the CLI SAPI
; Default Value: Off
; Development Value: 4096
; Production Value: 4096
; http://php.net/output-buffering
output_buffering = 4096
; You can redirect all of the output of your scripts to a function. For
; example, if you set output_handler to "mb_output_handler", character
; encoding will be transparently converted to the specified encoding.
; Setting any output handler automatically turns on output buffering.
; Note: People who wrote portable scripts should not depend on this ini
; directive. Instead, explicitly set the output handler using ob_start().
; Using this ini directive may cause problems unless you know what script
; is doing.
; Note: You cannot use both "mb_output_handler" with "ob_iconv_handler"
; and you cannot use both "ob_gzhandler" and "zlib.output_compression".
; Note: output_handler must be empty if this is set 'On' !!!!
; Instead you must use zlib.output_handler.
; http://php.net/output-handler
;output_handler =
; URL rewriter function rewrites URL on the fly by using
; output buffer. You can set target tags by this configuration.
; "form" tag is special tag. It will add hidden input tag to pass values.
; Refer to session.trans_sid_tags for usage.
; Default Value: "form="
; Development Value: "form="
; Production Value: "form="
;url_rewriter.tags
; URL rewriter will not rewrites absolute URL nor form by default. To enable
; absolute URL rewrite, allowed hosts must be defined at RUNTIME.
; Refer to session.trans_sid_hosts for more details.
; Default Value: ""
; Development Value: ""
; Production Value: ""
;url_rewriter.hosts
; Transparent output compression using the zlib library
; Valid values for this option are 'off', 'on', or a specific buffer size
; to be used for compression (default is 4KB)
; Note: Resulting chunk size may vary due to nature of compression. PHP
; outputs chunks that are few hundreds bytes each as a result of
; compression. If you prefer a larger chunk size for better
; performance, enable output_buffering in addition.
; Note: You need to use zlib.output_handler instead of the standard
; output_handler, or otherwise the output will be corrupted.
; http://php.net/zlib.output-compression
zlib.output_compression = Off
; http://php.net/zlib.output-compression-level
;zlib.output_compression_level = -1
; You cannot specify additional output handlers if zlib.output_compression
; is activated here. This setting does the same as output_handler but in
; a different order.
; http://php.net/zlib.output-handler
;zlib.output_handler =
; Implicit flush tells PHP to tell the output layer to flush itself
; automatically after every output block. This is equivalent to calling the
; PHP function flush() after each and every call to print() or echo() and each
; and every HTML block. Turning this option on has serious performance
; implications and is generally recommended for debugging purposes only.
; http://php.net/implicit-flush
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to On for the CLI SAPI
implicit_flush = Off
; The unserialize callback function will be called (with the undefined class'
; name as parameter), if the unserializer finds an undefined class
; which should be instantiated. A warning appears if the specified function is
; not defined, or if the function doesn't include/implement the missing class.
; So only set this entry, if you really want to implement such a
; callback-function.
unserialize_callback_func =
; When floats & doubles are serialized, store serialize_precision significant
; digits after the floating point. The default value ensures that when floats
; are decoded with unserialize, the data will remain the same.
; The value is also used for json_encode when encoding double values.
; If -1 is used, then dtoa mode 0 is used which automatically select the best
; precision.
serialize_precision = -1
; open_basedir, if set, limits all file operations to the defined directory
; and below. This directive makes most sense if used in a per-directory
; or per-virtualhost web server configuration file.
; Note: disables the realpath cache
; http://php.net/open-basedir
;open_basedir =
; This directive allows you to disable certain functions for security reasons.
; It receives a comma-delimited list of function names.
; http://php.net/disable-functions
disable_functions = pcntl_alarm,pcntl_fork,pcntl_waitpid,pcntl_wait,pcntl_wifexited,pcntl_wifstopped,pcntl_wifsignaled,pcntl_wifcontinued,pcntl_wexitstatus,pcntl_wtermsig,pcntl_wstopsig,pcntl_signal,pcntl_signal_get_handler,pcntl_signal_dispatch,pcntl_get_last_error,pcntl_strerror,pcntl_sigprocmask,pcntl_sigwaitinfo,pcntl_sigtimedwait,pcntl_exec,pcntl_getpriority,pcntl_setpriority,pcntl_async_signals,
; This directive allows you to disable certain classes for security reasons.
; It receives a comma-delimited list of class names.
; http://php.net/disable-classes
disable_classes =
; Colors for Syntax Highlighting mode. Anything that's acceptable in
; <span style="color: ???????"> would work.
; http://php.net/syntax-highlighting
;highlight.string = #DD0000
;highlight.comment = #FF9900
;highlight.keyword = #007700
;highlight.default = #0000BB
;highlight.html = #000000
; If enabled, the request will be allowed to complete even if the user aborts
; the request. Consider enabling it if executing long requests, which may end up
; being interrupted by the user or a browser timing out. PHP's default behavior
; is to disable this feature.
; http://php.net/ignore-user-abort
;ignore_user_abort = On
; Determines the size of the realpath cache to be used by PHP. This value should
; be increased on systems where PHP opens many files to reflect the quantity of
; the file operations performed.
; Note: if open_basedir is set, the cache is disabled
; http://php.net/realpath-cache-size
;realpath_cache_size = 4096k
; Duration of time, in seconds for which to cache realpath information for a given
; file or directory. For systems with rarely changing files, consider increasing this
; value.
; http://php.net/realpath-cache-ttl
;realpath_cache_ttl = 120
; Enables or disables the circular reference collector.
; http://php.net/zend.enable-gc
zend.enable_gc = On
; If enabled, scripts may be written in encodings that are incompatible with
; the scanner. CP936, Big5, CP949 and Shift_JIS are the examples of such
; encodings. To use this feature, mbstring extension must be enabled.
; Default: Off
;zend.multibyte = Off
; Allows to set the default encoding for the scripts. This value will be used
; unless "declare(encoding=...)" directive appears at the top of the script.
; Only affects if zend.multibyte is set.
; Default: ""
;zend.script_encoding =
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Miscellaneous ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Decides whether PHP may expose the fact that it is installed on the server
; (e.g. by adding its signature to the Web server header). It is no security
; threat in any way, but it makes it possible to determine whether you use PHP
; on your server or not.
; http://php.net/expose-php
expose_php = Off
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Resource Limits ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Maximum execution time of each script, in seconds
; http://php.net/max-execution-time
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to 0 for the CLI SAPI
max_execution_time = 300
; Maximum amount of time each script may spend parsing request data. It's a good
; idea to limit this time on productions servers in order to eliminate unexpectedly
; long running scripts.
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to -1 for the CLI SAPI
; Default Value: -1 (Unlimited)
; Development Value: 60 (60 seconds)
; Production Value: 60 (60 seconds)
; http://php.net/max-input-time
max_input_time = 60
; Maximum input variable nesting level
; http://php.net/max-input-nesting-level
;max_input_nesting_level = 64
; How many GET/POST/COOKIE input variables may be accepted
; max_input_vars = 1000
; Maximum amount of memory a script may consume (128MB)
; http://php.net/memory-limit
memory_limit = 1000M
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Error handling and logging ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; This directive informs PHP of which errors, warnings and notices you would like
; it to take action for. The recommended way of setting values for this
; directive is through the use of the error level constants and bitwise
; operators. The error level constants are below here for convenience as well as
; some common settings and their meanings.
; By default, PHP is set to take action on all errors, notices and warnings EXCEPT
; those related to E_NOTICE and E_STRICT, which together cover best practices and
; recommended coding standards in PHP. For performance reasons, this is the
; recommend error reporting setting. Your production server shouldn't be wasting
; resources complaining about best practices and coding standards. That's what
; development servers and development settings are for.
; Note: The php.ini-development file has this setting as E_ALL. This
; means it pretty much reports everything which is exactly what you want during
; development and early testing.
;
; Error Level Constants:
; E_ALL - All errors and warnings (includes E_STRICT as of PHP 5.4.0)
; E_ERROR - fatal run-time errors
; E_RECOVERABLE_ERROR - almost fatal run-time errors
; E_WARNING - run-time warnings (non-fatal errors)
; E_PARSE - compile-time parse errors
; E_NOTICE - run-time notices (these are warnings which often result
; from a bug in your code, but it's possible that it was
; intentional (e.g., using an uninitialized variable and
; relying on the fact it is automatically initialized to an
; empty string)
; E_STRICT - run-time notices, enable to have PHP suggest changes
; to your code which will ensure the best interoperability
; and forward compatibility of your code
; E_CORE_ERROR - fatal errors that occur during PHP's initial startup
; E_CORE_WARNING - warnings (non-fatal errors) that occur during PHP's
; initial startup
; E_COMPILE_ERROR - fatal compile-time errors
; E_COMPILE_WARNING - compile-time warnings (non-fatal errors)
; E_USER_ERROR - user-generated error message
; E_USER_WARNING - user-generated warning message
; E_USER_NOTICE - user-generated notice message
; E_DEPRECATED - warn about code that will not work in future versions
; of PHP
; E_USER_DEPRECATED - user-generated deprecation warnings
;
; Common Values:
; E_ALL (Show all errors, warnings and notices including coding standards.)
; E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE (Show all errors, except for notices)
; E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE & ~E_STRICT (Show all errors, except for notices and coding standards warnings.)
; E_COMPILE_ERROR|E_RECOVERABLE_ERROR|E_ERROR|E_CORE_ERROR (Show only errors)
; Default Value: E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE & ~E_STRICT & ~E_DEPRECATED
; Development Value: E_ALL
; Production Value: E_ALL & ~E_DEPRECATED & ~E_STRICT
; http://php.net/error-reporting
error_reporting = E_ALL & ~E_DEPRECATED & ~E_STRICT
; This directive controls whether or not and where PHP will output errors,
; notices and warnings too. Error output is very useful during development, but
; it could be very dangerous in production environments. Depending on the code
; which is triggering the error, sensitive information could potentially leak
; out of your application such as database usernames and passwords or worse.
; For production environments, we recommend logging errors rather than
; sending them to STDOUT.
; Possible Values:
; Off = Do not display any errors
; stderr = Display errors to STDERR (affects only CGI/CLI binaries!)
; On or stdout = Display errors to STDOUT
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: On
; Production Value: Off
; http://php.net/display-errors
display_errors = Off
; The display of errors which occur during PHP's startup sequence are handled
; separately from display_errors. PHP's default behavior is to suppress those
; errors from clients. Turning the display of startup errors on can be useful in
; debugging configuration problems. We strongly recommend you
; set this to 'off' for production servers.
; Default Value: Off
; Development Value: On
; Production Value: Off
; http://php.net/display-startup-errors
display_startup_errors = Off
; Besides displaying errors, PHP can also log errors to locations such as a
; server-specific log, STDERR, or a location specified by the error_log
; directive found below. While errors should not be displayed on productions
; servers they should still be monitored and logging is a great way to do that.
; Default Value: Off
; Development Value: On
; Production Value: On
; http://php.net/log-errors
log_errors = On
; Set maximum length of log_errors. In error_log information about the source is
; added. The default is 1024 and 0 allows to not apply any maximum length at all.
; http://php.net/log-errors-max-len
log_errors_max_len = 1024
; Do not log repeated messages. Repeated errors must occur in same file on same
; line unless ignore_repeated_source is set true.
; http://php.net/ignore-repeated-errors
ignore_repeated_errors = Off
; Ignore source of message when ignoring repeated messages. When this setting
; is On you will not log errors with repeated messages from different files or
; source lines.
; http://php.net/ignore-repeated-source
ignore_repeated_source = Off
; If this parameter is set to Off, then memory leaks will not be shown (on
; stdout or in the log). This has only effect in a debug compile, and if
; error reporting includes E_WARNING in the allowed list
; http://php.net/report-memleaks
report_memleaks = On
; This setting is on by default.
;report_zend_debug = 0
; Store the last error/warning message in $php_errormsg (boolean). Setting this value
; to On can assist in debugging and is appropriate for development servers. It should
; however be disabled on production servers.
; This directive is DEPRECATED.
; Default Value: Off
; Development Value: Off
; Production Value: Off
; http://php.net/track-errors
;track_errors = Off
; Turn off normal error reporting and emit XML-RPC error XML
; http://php.net/xmlrpc-errors
;xmlrpc_errors = 0
; An XML-RPC faultCode
;xmlrpc_error_number = 0
; When PHP displays or logs an error, it has the capability of formatting the
; error message as HTML for easier reading. This directive controls whether
; the error message is formatted as HTML or not.
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to Off for the CLI SAPI
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: On
; Production value: On
; http://php.net/html-errors
html_errors = On
; If html_errors is set to On *and* docref_root is not empty, then PHP
; produces clickable error messages that direct to a page describing the error
; or function causing the error in detail.
; You can download a copy of the PHP manual from http://php.net/docs
; and change docref_root to the base URL of your local copy including the
; leading '/'. You must also specify the file extension being used including
; the dot. PHP's default behavior is to leave these settings empty, in which
; case no links to documentation are generated.
; Note: Never use this feature for production boxes.
; http://php.net/docref-root
; Examples
;docref_root = "/phpmanual/"
; http://php.net/docref-ext
;docref_ext = .html
; String to output before an error message. PHP's default behavior is to leave
; this setting blank.
; http://php.net/error-prepend-string
; Example:
;error_prepend_string = "<span style='color: #ff0000'>"
; String to output after an error message. PHP's default behavior is to leave
; this setting blank.
; http://php.net/error-append-string
; Example:
;error_append_string = "</span>"
; Log errors to specified file. PHP's default behavior is to leave this value
; empty.
; http://php.net/error-log
; Example:
;error_log = php_errors.log
; Log errors to syslog (Event Log on Windows).
;error_log = syslog
;windows.show_crt_warning
; Default value: 0
; Development value: 0
; Production value: 0
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Data Handling ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; The separator used in PHP generated URLs to separate arguments.
; PHP's default setting is "&".
; http://php.net/arg-separator.output
; Example:
;arg_separator.output = "&"
; List of separator(s) used by PHP to parse input URLs into variables.
; PHP's default setting is "&".
; NOTE: Every character in this directive is considered as separator!
; http://php.net/arg-separator.input
; Example:
;arg_separator.input = ";&"
; This directive determines which super global arrays are registered when PHP
; starts up. G,P,C,E & S are abbreviations for the following respective super
; globals: GET, POST, COOKIE, ENV and SERVER. There is a performance penalty
; paid for the registration of these arrays and because ENV is not as commonly
; used as the others, ENV is not recommended on productions servers. You
; can still get access to the environment variables through getenv() should you
; need to.
; Default Value: "EGPCS"
; Development Value: "GPCS"
; Production Value: "GPCS";
; http://php.net/variables-order
variables_order = "GPCS"
; This directive determines which super global data (G,P & C) should be
; registered into the super global array REQUEST. If so, it also determines
; the order in which that data is registered. The values for this directive
; are specified in the same manner as the variables_order directive,
; EXCEPT one. Leaving this value empty will cause PHP to use the value set
; in the variables_order directive. It does not mean it will leave the super
; globals array REQUEST empty.
; Default Value: None
; Development Value: "GP"
; Production Value: "GP"
; http://php.net/request-order
request_order = "GP"
; This directive determines whether PHP registers $argv & $argc each time it
; runs. $argv contains an array of all the arguments passed to PHP when a script
; is invoked. $argc contains an integer representing the number of arguments
; that were passed when the script was invoked. These arrays are extremely
; useful when running scripts from the command line. When this directive is
; enabled, registering these variables consumes CPU cycles and memory each time
; a script is executed. For performance reasons, this feature should be disabled
; on production servers.
; Note: This directive is hardcoded to On for the CLI SAPI
; Default Value: On
; Development Value: Off
; Production Value: Off
; http://php.net/register-argc-argv
register_argc_argv = Off
; When enabled, the ENV, REQUEST and SERVER variables are created when they're
; first used (Just In Time) instead of when the script starts. If these
; variables are not used within a script, having this directive on will result
; in a performance gain. The PHP directive register_argc_argv must be disabled
; for this directive to have any affect.
; http://php.net/auto-globals-jit
auto_globals_jit = On
; Whether PHP will read the POST data.
; This option is enabled by default.
; Most likely, you won't want to disable this option globally. It causes $_POST
; and $_FILES to always be empty; the only way you will be able to read the
; POST data will be through the php://input stream wrapper. This can be useful
; to proxy requests or to process the POST data in a memory efficient fashion.
; http://php.net/enable-post-data-reading
;enable_post_data_reading = Off
; Maximum size of POST data that PHP will accept.
; Its value may be 0 to disable the limit. It is ignored if POST data reading
; is disabled through enable_post_data_reading.
; http://php.net/post-max-size
post_max_size = 88M
; Automatically add files before PHP document.
; http://php.net/auto-prepend-file
auto_prepend_file =
; Automatically add files after PHP document.
; http://php.net/auto-append-file
auto_append_file =
; By default, PHP will output a media type using the Content-Type header. To
; disable this, simply set it to be empty.
;
; PHP's built-in default media type is set to text/html.
; http://php.net/default-mimetype
default_mimetype = "text/html"
; PHP's default character set is set to UTF-8.
; http://php.net/default-charset
default_charset = "UTF-8"
; PHP internal character encoding is set to empty.
; If empty, default_charset is used.
; http://php.net/internal-encoding
;internal_encoding =
; PHP input character encoding is set to empty.
; If empty, default_charset is used.
; http://php.net/input-encoding
;input_encoding =
; PHP output character encoding is set to empty.
; If empty, default_charset is used.
; See also output_buffer.
; http://php.net/output-encoding
;output_encoding =
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; Paths and Directories ;
;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
; UNIX: "/path1:/path2"
;include_path = ".:/usr/share/php"
;
; Windows: "\path1;\path2"
;include_path = ".;c:\php\includes"
;
; PHP's default setting for include_path is ".;/path/to/php/pear"
; http://php.net/include-path
; The root of the PHP pages, used only if nonempty.
; if PHP was not compiled with FORCE_REDIRECT, you SHOULD set doc_root
; if you are running php as a CGI under any web server (other than IIS)
; see documentation for security issues. The alternate is to use the
; cgi.force_redirect configuration below
; http://php.net/doc-root
doc_root =