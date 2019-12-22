Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

As I see the quote above during importing “test.sql”, I did googling and found that I have to change php.ini.

So I changed the php.ini like the following.

I did shutdown and restart the computer.
but it still says the quote below

As I look closely the import page of phpMyAdmin after I did select import. the following is not changed although I’ve changed like the before/after quote above in php.ini.

How can I make “importing” work?
How can I change (Max:2,048KiB) of the quote above to bigger?

(i’ve installed Xubuntu, apache, mySQL, php, and phpMyAdin)

Instead of modifying the php.ini file and restarting the server, try using PHP init_set(…).

Also note that init_get(…) will retrieve the current setting and can be reused after the PHP script has completed. It is a good check to ensure the PHP.ini settings are correct.

Did you set the following:

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors','1');

Also check the php error logs because there may be more information regarding the problems.

The php.ini that you changed is probably not the one that php is using. To find the php.ini that php is using, create a .php script file with a phpinfo() statement, and check the Loaded Configuration File value in the output.

Another possible reason why a change you made to the correct php.ini doesn’t take affect is if there’s a syntax error in the php.ini (there’s no error detection for this, php just stops parsing the file upon an error.)

You could also have a setting overriding the php.ini setting (the phpinfo() output would show the correct master value, with a local value too, for the settings in question.)

BTW - you cannot set the upload specific settings in a php script, since they are used before the php language engine invokes your script.

How to try using PHP init_set(…)?

I made the following code at localhost/test.php

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors','1');
echo 'test.php';

The result of the code above is the following.

It means no errors.

Does it mean PHP.ini setting are correct?

I never experienced with php error log.
As I check with phpinfo(), it says like the following.

Where can I check the php error logs?

As I checked it, it says the following.

I opened the php.ini by the following command in the shell and changed it.

It means that the php.ini that I changed is correct one that php is using.

Since php.ini is very long. it is too difficult to find the syntax error.
How can I find the syntax error?

You can see the phpinfo() at http://dot.kr/phpinfoTest.php
Can you see there any strange values?

This link is worth checking because it looks like only one of the values has not been set.


upload_max_filesize is the limit of any single file. post_max_size is the limit of the entire body of the request, which could include multiple files.

Given post_max_size = 20M and upload_max_filesize = 6M you could upload up to 3 files of 6M each. If instead post_max_size = 6M and upload_max_filesize = 20M then you could only upload one 6M file before hitting post_max_size . It doesn’t help to have upload_max_size > post_max_size .

Set and test individual PHP.ini settings

$ok = ini_set('post_max_size',  '888M'); // notice all string values

echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);

$ok = ini_get('post_max_size');
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);

// Repeat above to check modified settings

Read and try to understand the link I supplied then check the phpinfo(); settings. Notice how one of the relevant memory settings is still set to the default of ‘8M’.

Check the following:

Free Web Hosting Plans usually limit and restrict all changes to PHP.ini

Error_logs

Usually have a default file location and will not be populated unless error_reporting is set to a value which is not zero.

Check the following link for more info, error functions and examples:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.error-log.php

<?php


if(1==1) {

$ok = ini_set('post_max_size',  '888M'); // notice all string values

echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);

echo '<br>';
}

$ok = ini_get('post_max_size');
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);

I made the code above.
The result of it is the following.

I changed it and saved it from “post_max_size=1,000” to “post_max_size=100” at php.ini.
And I did the following in the command line.

And I reflesh the php page.
it still says the following without any changes.

And post_max_size on phpinfo is Loca lValue “8M” and Master Value “8M” without any change.

check the Online PHP Manual and notice that ONLY SOME ini_setting(…); can be set, the remainder must be set using php.ini .

Your script returned a false value for $ok indicating that the ini_setting(…); was not acceptable :frowning:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); 
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

$aMems  = [
  'post_max_size' ,
  'upload_max_filesize' ,
  'max_file_uploads' ,
  'max_execution_time' ,
  'memory_limit' , 
];
echo '<!DOCTYPE HTML><html lang="en-gb"><head>'
   . '<title>Title</title></head>'
   . '<body><dl>';
  foreach($aMems as $key => $vMem ): 
    $setting = ini_get($vMem); // ALL string values
    echo '<dt>'
          . 'php.ini - ORIGINAL ==> ini_set(<b>"' 
          .  $vMem 
          .  '"</b>, ' 
          .  print_r($setting, TRUE) 
          . '); </dd>';
    for($i2=1; $i2<20; $i2+=8) :
      $tmp = $i2*10; // NUMEZRIC 10..200
       if(strpos((string) $setting, 'M') ):
        $tmp .= 'M';  // 10..200
      endif;

      $modified = ini_set($vMem, (string) $tmp); // notice all string values
      echo '<dd>';
        $tmp = (string) $tmp;
        if($modified):
          echo '<b style="color:#0a0;"> NEW SETTING ==> </b>';
        else:
          echo '<b style="color:red;"> FAILED TO SET ==> </b>'; 
        endif;  
        echo print_r($tmp, TRUE) .'</dd>';
    endfor;
      echo '<dd> <br> </dd>';
  endforeach;  
echo '</dl></body></html>';

Results:

Edit:

It might be worth investigating splitting the file into smaller chunks and uploading separately;

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.str-split.php

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.fread.php

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.chunk-split.php

I don’t clearly understand the quote above…
Where/How can I notice that ONLY SOME ini_setting(…)?

I have 3 pages and their code in the below for references.
http://dot.kr/phpinfoTest.php

<?php
phpinfo();

http://dot.kr/ok_ini_set.php

<?php
if(1==1) {
$ok = ini_set('post_max_size',  '888M'); // notice all string values
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);
echo '<br>';
}
$ok = ini_get('post_max_size');
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);

http://dot.kr/mems.php

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); 
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

$aMems  = [
  'post_max_size' ,
  'upload_max_filesize' ,
  'max_file_uploads' ,
  'max_execution_time' ,
  'memory_limit' , 
];
echo '<!DOCTYPE HTML><html lang="en-gb"><head>'
   . '<title>Title</title></head>'
   . '<body><dl>';
  foreach($aMems as $key => $vMem ): 
    $setting = ini_get($vMem); // ALL string values
    echo '<dt>'
          . 'php.ini - ORIGINAL ==> ini_set(<b>"' 
          .  $vMem 
          .  '"</b>, ' 
          .  print_r($setting, TRUE) 
          . '); </dd>';
    for($i2=1; $i2<20; $i2+=8) :
      $tmp = $i2*10; // NUMEZRIC 10..200
       if(strpos((string) $setting, 'M') ):
        $tmp .= 'M';  // 10..200
      endif;

      $modified = ini_set($vMem, (string) $tmp); // notice all string values
      echo '<dd>';
        $tmp = (string) $tmp;
        if($modified):
          echo '<b style="color:#0a0;"> NEW SETTING ==> </b>';
        else:
          echo '<b style="color:red;"> FAILED TO SET ==> </b>'; 
        endif;  
        echo print_r($tmp, TRUE) .'</dd>';
    endfor;
      echo '<dd> <br> </dd>';
  endforeach;  
echo '</dl></body></html>';

I lost the way I go.
I don’t know how to fix it since I don’t know where is the problem.

I am thinking at the monent I maybe need to format the new server and reinstall the xubuntu, apache, php7, mySQL, and phpMyAdmin…

Those ini settings cannot be changed runtime using ini_set(), but only in the php.ini file.

The reason is that PHP will process any uploads before it executes your code. So whatever you have in your code has no effect until the upload is finished, which won’t happen because the uploaded file is too big.

So, change php.ini instead of ini_set() for these settings.

For future reference, this page lists all php.ini directives: https://www.php.net/manual/en/ini.core.php

only the ones with Changeable set to PHP_INI_ALL can be set using ini_set. All directives with another value for Changeable can not be set using ini_set.

Lol. It’s not Windows :grin:
This really sounds like a configuration error somewhere, not like a broken installation.

It is important concept I have to remember.

I’ve already changed like the following.

Although I’ve changed like the above, The value of “post_max_size” is still 8M instead of 750M at http://dot.kr/phpinfoTest.php
What did I miss?

As mentioned in post #6
Free Web Hosting Plans usually limit and restrict all changes to php.ini

What is the name of your web hosting company?

Have you tried making the changes to your local computer’s php.ini file to see if they work?

I have just changed my Linode Server php.ini file’s post_max_size = 88M and it shows as correct in the phpinfo() details. I had to reset systemctl restart apache2.

Did you try running the script in my post #8 on both your local computer and remote host? If so what is the output/screendump?

Edit:

You may not be able to make effective changes because of your web hosting company. Meanwhile did you try splitting the file into chunks as mentioned in post #8?

I don’t use any web hosting company.
Instead of using web hosting company, I use my computer as a server and a DNS service.

Yes, I changed my computer’s php.ini and posted #1 yesterday.
After I posted #1, I tried making the changes in my computer’s php.ini several times.
But “post_max_size = 8M” is not changed yet at http://dot.kr/phpinfoTest.php.

I did the following in a command line.

As it open php.ini, I changed like the following.

And I did the following.

Although I’ve changed like the above five minutes ago, The value of “post_max_size” is still 8M instead of 88M at http://dot.kr/phpinfoTest.php.

No, I try running the script in your post #8 on my local computer only.
You can now see the result at http://dot.kr/mems.php.

And another link which has the code below is at http://dot.kr/ok_ini_set.php.

<?php
if(1==1) {
$ok = ini_set('post_max_size',  '888M'); // notice all string values
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);
echo '<br>';
}
$ok = ini_get('post_max_size');
echo '$ok ==> '; var_dump($ok);
I have never used a DNS Service and my local computer and curious to know how it works?

I can only think that the php.ini file is not being saved.

Hopefully another can suggest a solution.

@joon1 can you please post your entire php.ini file?