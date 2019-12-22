Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

You probably tried to upload a file that is too large

As I see the quote above during importing “test.sql”, I did googling and found that I have to change php.ini.

So I changed the php.ini like the following.

before:

post_max_size = 8M

upload_max_filesize = 2M

max_file_uploads = 20

max_execution_time = 30

memory_limit = 128M after:

post_max_size = 750M

upload_max_filesize = 750M

max_file_uploads = 200

max_execution_time = 300

memory_limit = 1000M

I did shutdown and restart the computer.

but it still says the quote below

As I look closely the import page of phpMyAdmin after I did select import. the following is not changed although I’ve changed like the before/after quote above in php.ini.

Browse your computer:[browse] (Max: 2,048KiB)

How can I make “importing” work?

How can I change (Max:2,048KiB) of the quote above to bigger?

(i’ve installed Xubuntu, apache, mySQL, php, and phpMyAdin)