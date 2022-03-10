Uploading images / videos to site based off the PHP Novice to Ninja Book

Hello

I’ve been building a blogsite based off the code in PHP Novice To Ninja book.

I’m currently trying to add in some capability for users to add in images and videos.

I’m just wondering if anyone has any suggestions on the best way to implement this.

I see two main routes:

get the users to upload the files to a 3rd party hosting platforms such as YouTube and Google Drive, and copy the URLs into a form that can be referenced in the website code. upload the files directly onto the server and reference from there.

Just wondering if anyone has any input as to which is the most sensible method to implement /any best practices. Or if I’ve missed any other methods.

I see 1) as being easier to code, but I’d dependant on 3rd parties not changing things