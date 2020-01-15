Uploading image with MultiuploadRequest

I am trying to upload an image with Andriod Studio project and use the below code. When I select the image and try to submit the app defaults to the previous activity and the upload fails.

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>

public class Constants {
     public static final String UPLOAD_URL = 
 "http://www.mysite.com/student_art_upload.php";
}

public void uploadMultipart() {
    //getting name for the image
    String name = editText.getText().toString().trim();

    //getting the actual path of the image
    String path = getPath(filePath);

    //Uploading code
    try {
        String uploadId = UUID.randomUUID().toString();

        //Creating a multi part request
        new MultipartUploadRequest(this, uploadId, Constants.UPLOAD_URL)
                .addFileToUpload(path, "image") //Adding file
                .setMethod("POST")
                .addParameter("name", name) //Adding text parameter to the request
                .setNotificationConfig(new UploadNotificationConfig())
                .setMaxRetries(2)
                .startUpload(); //Starting the upload

    } catch (Exception exc) {
        Toast.makeText(this, exc.getMessage(), Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();
    }
}
