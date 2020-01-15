Uploading image with MultiuploadRequest

I am trying to upload an image with Andriod Studio project and use the below code. When I select the image and try to submit the app defaults to the previous activity and the upload fails.

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" /> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" /> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/> public class Constants { public static final String UPLOAD_URL = "http://www.mysite.com/student_art_upload.php"; } public void uploadMultipart() { //getting name for the image String name = editText.getText().toString().trim(); //getting the actual path of the image String path = getPath(filePath); //Uploading code try { String uploadId = UUID.randomUUID().toString(); //Creating a multi part request new MultipartUploadRequest(this, uploadId, Constants.UPLOAD_URL) .addFileToUpload(path, "image") //Adding file .setMethod("POST") .addParameter("name", name) //Adding text parameter to the request .setNotificationConfig(new UploadNotificationConfig()) .setMaxRetries(2) .startUpload(); //Starting the upload } catch (Exception exc) { Toast.makeText(this, exc.getMessage(), Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show(); } }