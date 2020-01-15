Uploading image with MultiuploadRequest

I am trying to upload an image with Andriod Studio project and use the below code. When I select the image and try to submit the app defaults to the previous activity and the upload fails.
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>
public class Constants {
public static final String UPLOAD_URL =
"http://www.mysite.com/student_art_upload.php";
}
public void uploadMultipart() {
//getting name for the image
String name = editText.getText().toString().trim();
//getting the actual path of the image
String path = getPath(filePath);
//Uploading code
try {
String uploadId = UUID.randomUUID().toString();
//Creating a multi part request
new MultipartUploadRequest(this, uploadId, Constants.UPLOAD_URL)
.addFileToUpload(path, "image") //Adding file
.setMethod("POST")
.addParameter("name", name) //Adding text parameter to the request
.setNotificationConfig(new UploadNotificationConfig())
.setMaxRetries(2)
.startUpload(); //Starting the upload
} catch (Exception exc) {
Toast.makeText(this, exc.getMessage(), Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();
}
}