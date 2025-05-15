Uploading an XML file

Hello,

I can create a button and click on it. I want the normal Explorer window to appear and you can choose only XML files, select it and it is uploaded and then used in the program instead as the ones already given in the program.

Angular JS is used, so the button will be an ng_click module. The XML file should also be checked that it is a real XML file.

So far there are three constants.

const form1 =

`<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<XML file starts

form2, form3

In another file these three forms are imported:

import form1 from ‘./forms/form1.js’

const forms = {

form1,

form2,

form3

}

export default forms

export const metaXml …

In the final program this complete form is imported and put into a scope.case as part of an object.

So the uploaded file should replace the imported form.

I guess there has to be a check if a file has been uploaded and then use a different import procedure.

Thanks a lot.